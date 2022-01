The biggest plot line in And Just Like That right now has nothing to do with Carrie. The last episode (unconventionally) didn't start with Carrie, instead we witnessed a scene between Miranda and Che Diaz, in which Che turned furious as they discovered Miranda wasn't in an open marriage after all. That, and Che admitting their love for Miranda, was the final push Miranda needed to tell Steve she isn't happy. And then, in a move completely off-brand for the usually rational Miranda, we see her on her way to Cleveland to surprise Che at one of their comedy concerts. Who knows what will happen in the last two episodes?

TV SERIES ・ 6 HOURS AGO