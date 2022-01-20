ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overwatch 2 delay is Bobby Kotick's fault says producer

By Michael Beckwith
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Overwatch producer Tracy Kennedy has blamed Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick for the problems that have plagued the game and development on its sequel. Taking to Twitter, Kennedy said that Kotick would shove random projects onto the Overwatch team, prompting them to work overtime, only for those projects to be...

TheWrap

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick Would Make $293 Million If He’s Fired After Microsoft Deal

Head of troubled gaming studio has a cushy contract as Microsoft swoops in with $68.7 billion cash acquisition. Activision Blizzard will soon have a new owner, Microsoft, but the same CEO, Bobby Kotick. That second part is kind of surprising to anyone who has been following the legal and PR nightmare surrounding the “frat house”-environment saga at the game studio behind “Call of Duty,” “Overwatch” and “Candy Crush.”
BUSINESS
TheConversationAU

Microsoft buys Activision Blizzard: with the video game industry under new management, what's going to change?

In 1979, a group of disgruntled Atari employees decided to quit and create their own company. Activision was the world’s first “third-party” game development company, producing and publishing titles for other companies’ platforms. Fast-forward 43 years and the company that is now Activision Blizzard has been bought by one of the major platform owners in the industry, Microsoft, for a blistering US$68.7 billion dollars (around A$95.6 billion) – the largest sale in the history of the video game industry. This sale is also massive in terms of the game franchises Microsoft now has control over; it now owns blockbuster franchises such as...
BUSINESS
psu.com

Bobby Kotick Was One Of The Highest Paid CEOs In Gaming In 2020

A recent report from Games One compiled compensation information from 40 different companies who each focused solely on gaming from 2020, to see what the highest executives were making in the pandemic’s first year. Each executive officer listed earned at least a six figures, and unsurprisingly Activision Blizzard’s chief...
BUSINESS
gizjo.com

Bobby Kotick still has his job: Day 58

Hello again, and welcome to the second-ever installment of our weekly series, “Bobby Kotick still has his job.” You can read the first in the series here. We are now 58 days out from Nov. 16, 2021, when the Wall Street Journal reported that Bobby Kotick had known about sexual misconduct at Activision Blizzard for quite some time. Many years. Despite knowing, he never informed the company’s board and, in some cases, actually provided cover for the accused.
BUSINESS
gamepressure.com

Bobby Kotick Second Top-paid CEO of 2020 in Gaming Industry

The creator of Games One has collected data on the richest CEOs in the video game industry. Surprisingly, Bobby Kotick is not the king of the list. Journalist Evan Van Zelfden released a report that compiled data on the top earning CEOs in the gaming industry in 2020. He included 42 CEOs from companies around the world in the ranking. The richest among them is Robert Antokol, CEO of Israeli mobile game company Playtika. In 2020, Antokol earned a total of $372 million, which is $186,000 per hour.
BUSINESS
gamepur.com

Bobby Kotick nabs second place in list of games CEO compensation for 2020

As the pandemic took hold back in 2020 and people retreated inside for months on end, seeking solace in gaming and other technological outlets, it was inevitable that many of the companies in the gaming and tech sector would see a boost to their bottom line. A new survey from market intelligence firm Games One, however, now reveals how much of those 2020 profits went to the CEOs of the companies in question.
BUSINESS
dotesports.com

D.Va’s best skins in Overwatch

Since Overwatch’s 2016 release, D.Va has reigned as one of the game’s most popular heroes. A former professional gamer, D.Va retired from the esports life to pick up a high-tech mech and defend her country from omnic onslaughts. She’s one of many strong female characters in the Overwatch universe and has drawn in many players with her unapologetic confidence and positive spirit.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Overwatch 2 producer claims CEO contributed to delays with "months" of lost dev time

An Overwatch 2 producer has blamed Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick for the game's ongoing delays. In the two tweets below, Overwatch 2 producer Tracy Kennedy outlined how CEO Kotick would "shove" development projects for Overwatch 1 on the Overwatch 2 team, requiring developers to work overtime. Kennedy also says that some of those projects would eventually be cancelled, leading to the loss of "months" of development time for the long-awaited sequel. They also claim that "almost entire teams are turning over and citing [Kotick] as the reason."
VIDEO GAMES
inputmag.com

Activision CEO Bobby Kotick wanted to buy Kotaku, PC Gamer

The longtime CEO of Activision Blizzard, Bobby Kotick, reportedly wanted to buyout gaming media outlets Kotaku and PC Gamer because they were publishing articles about him and his company that he didn’t like. The Wall Street Journal reported that Kotick thought acquiring the media outlets would help “change the...
BUSINESS
IGN

Read the Emails Phil Spencer, Bobby Kotick, And Satya Nadella Sent to Employees After Activision Blizzard Sale

Earlier today, Microsoft announced plans to buy Activision Blizzard for a whopping $68.7 billion, putting huge franchises like Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, and more under Xbox's umbrella. While we've already seen how the video game industry is reacting to the huge acquisition, you can now take a look at how Microsoft and Activision Blizzard leaders broke the news to their staff members.
BUSINESS
Game Informer Online

Activision CEO Bobby Kotick Addresses Microsoft Acquisition In Letter To Employees

Microsoft/Xbox rocked the game industry today by announcing its plans to acquire Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion. Activision has been embattled with numerous sexual harassment and discrimination lawsuits, multiple employee walkouts, and a strike at Raven Software with CEO Bobby Kotick at the center of it all. Today’s acquisition immediately...
BUSINESS
Gamespot

Bobby Kotick's Payout Is A Small Price For The Good That Could Come From Microsoft's Acquisition

Microsoft's announcement of a planned acquisition of Activision Blizzard sent ripples through the industry for a number of different reasons. The ramifications for Microsoft's library, Xbox Game Pass, exclusivity, and more are all staggering. But much of the discussion has centered on what will ultimately happen to current Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick, who for months has been resisting pressure to resign amid allegations of a toxic workplace culture and lax-at-best leadership. With news of the acquisition, Kotick is likely headed for a massive payday at the end of this process, which just feels wrong. And while this, rightly, will be a difficult pill to swallow for many, as a practical matter, it's important to focus on the positive steps that will improve working conditions for the employees and the role we can have in ensuring this happens.
BUSINESS
TechRadar

