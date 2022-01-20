ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren Buffett: This Is What I Think About Apple

 4 days ago
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

It is known that Warren Buffett is quite cautious when investing in high-flying tech stocks.

But his attitude is different when it comes to Apple.

From 2016, Warren Buffett started to buy Apple stock. By mid-2018, he owned about 5% of Apple.

According to CNBC, Warren Buffett makes over $120 billion on Apple’s rise to $3 trillion, among his best bets ever.

The Apple stake Berkshire Hathaway acquired in 2018 for $36 billion is now worth $160 billion as the tech giant hit the $3 trillion milestone.

Some people say that Warren Buffett’s bet on Apple may end up being one of his winningest investments.

So why is Apple so special to him?

In this video, Warren Buffett shares his view about the iPhone maker.

Warning: This video is to show you Buffett’s opinion about buying Apple. Please do your research before doing any investment. A good balance between return and risk is the key to investment success.

Source: Finance Jane (Shared via CC-BY)

