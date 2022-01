The Netflix original may have garnered polarizing opinions from fans and reviewers, but the film’s central issue is what everyone should be paying attention to. Netflix’s highly-anticipated “Don’t Look Up” is one of 2021’s most star-studded films. Directed by Adam McKay, the movie is already breaking records, earning its spot on the podium as the streaming site’s third most-viewed movie ever after only being available for 11 days. The film also features household names like Oscar award-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio and Grammy award-winning artist Ariana Grande. They are accompanied on the screen by Oscar winners Meryl Streep and Jennifer Lawrence, and the credits include even more A-listers. Aside from its striking cast list and astounding ability to draw in viewers, “Don’t Look Up” has everyone paying attention for a multitude of other reasons, too.

