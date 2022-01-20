ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Storm blankets Syrian tented camps in snow, at least one child dead

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

ZAITOUN CAMP, Syria, Jan 20 (Reuters) - At least one child was killed in northern Syria this week when a storm blanketed tented camps in snow and brought freezing temperatures, compounding the misery of thousands of people displaced by the Mediterranean country's decade-long war.

The child died and its mother was in intensive care after snow caused their tent to collapse in the Qastal Miqdad area, as a result of the storm that struck on Jan. 18, the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said.

Two children were hospitalised due to the cold, it said.

"I was scared the tent would fall down on the kids," Abu Anas said in Zaitoun camp in northern Syria, after his family fled from eastern Gouta, an area on the outskirts of Damascus that was devastated by the conflict.

"It is a miserable situation. No heating, a tent that is not suitable even for animals. Our situation is bad," he said after Storm Hiba struck.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FCktN_0dqmuj3L00
A picture taken with a drone shows a partially snow covered camp for internally displaced people, in northern Aleppo countryside, Syria January 19, 2022. Picture taken January 19, 2022. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hassano

In his camp, people laid stones across puddles to create footpaths.

The United Nations, which warned about flooding once the snow started to melt, said 362 tents had been damaged in the region as of Jan. 19 and more than 400 families had been affected.

In the northern camp of Abraz, one of the worst affected places, families had to be evacuated, the United Nations said.

The storm also disrupted life elsewhere in Syria. In government-held areas, universities and other educational institutions postponed exams. Syria's ports temporarily closed.

Syria's civil war has killed hundreds of thousands of people, forced millions to flee their homes, creating one of the worst refugee crises since World War Two.

With Russian backing, the Syrian government has regained control of most of the country, driving rebel opponents to pockets of territory in the north.

Reporting by Reuters Television; Editing by Edmund Blair/Mark Heinrich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Wildfire along California's Big Sur forces evacuations

BIG SUR, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters on Saturday were battling a wildfire that broke out in the rugged mountains along Big Sur, forcing hundreds of residents on this precarious stretch of the California coast to evacuate and authorities to shut its main roadway. The fire started Friday night in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Syrian War#Syrian Civil War#World War#One Child#Extreme Weather#Zaitoun#The United Nations#Abraz#Russian#Reuters Television
NBC News

Houston deputy shot and killed during early morning traffic stop

A Houston deputy was killed early Sunday morning after pulling a man over in what officials described as a "brutal attack." Cpl. Charles Galloway, 47, was shot multiple times after pulling over a white Toyota Avalon at about 12:45 a.m. Sunday, according to Harris County Constable Ted Heap. The man driving the car exited the vehicle and immediately began to shoot at Galloway, who died at the scene.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Middle East
Reuters

Reuters

287K+
Followers
271K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy