Lebanon’s government met on the budget Monday for the first time in more than three months as talks with the International Monetary Fund about the country’s economic meltdown were poised to resume.The developments were aimed at controlling Lebanon s worst economic crisis in its history. The Cabinet meeting at the presidential palace was held after the powerful Hezbollah and its main Shiite ally ended their boycott and were poised to participate in the design of a recovery plan. The draft budget for 2022 is expected to propose increasing taxes and fees in a country struggling to deal with soaring...

MIDDLE EAST ・ 9 HOURS AGO