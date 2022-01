365 Business Finance has successfully completed a £55m debt and equity raise, as the fintech lender aims to quadruple its lending to SMEs over the next two years. The London-based provider of revenue-based finance has already seen significant growth in demand, with demand more than doubling from pre-COVID levels. 365 Business Finance’s proprietary technology platform and unique automatic collections process have enabled it to buck the trend for SME lenders in the UK, maintaining market-leading credit performance and reaching record levels of origination.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO