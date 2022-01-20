ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Nasarawa Fire Service saves N5.6bn property in 2021

By TN News1
thisnigeria.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Acting Director, Nasarawa State Fire Service, Mrs. Hannatu George, says the service has saved property valued at more than N5.6 billion from being destroyed by fire outbreaks in 2021. George said in an interview in Lafia on Thursday that the property items were prevented from destruction in 134...

thisnigeria.com

Comments / 0

Related
primenewsghana.com

Fire kills one, destroys properties at Kronom Kyerease

Fire has killed a 65-year-old man and destroyed properties at Kyerease, a suburb of Kronum in the Ashanti region. The fire, according to reports, started in the evening of Monday January 10. An occupant of the affected house believes the fire might have been caused by an electrical fault, a...
ACCIDENTS
Radar Online.com

Gabby Petito Died Of 'Blunt-Force Injuries To The Head' In Addition To Manual Strangulation Caused By Killer Brian Laundrie

Stomach-turning updates in the highly-publicized Gabby Petito murder case emerged Friday as the Federal Bureau of Investigation wrapped up its months-long probe. Upon conclusion of the lengthy investigation that began in September 2021 as a missing person's report, the FBI released an official statement revealing that the 22-year-old slain vlogger died of "blunt-force injuries to the head and neck" in addition to the "manual strangulation/throttling" that was initially determined by Teton County Coroner Brent Blue.
TETON COUNTY, WY
Daily Mail

Grandparents are left homeless as their plan to move to Western Australia and meet their grandson for the first time is put on hold after Mark McGowan's sudden backflip on reopening the border

In one week, Karen and Mike Malherbe will essentially be homeless. When the pair sold their NSW Illawarra home and bought a new one near Busselton, in Western Australia, they were elated. The move west would reunite them with family for the first time in three years. They would also...
HOMELESS
News Channel Nebraska

Property damage, but no injuries, reported after O'Neill fire

O'NEILL, Neb. -- A wood stove is believed to have been the cause of a fire in O'Neill Sunday evening into Monday morning. The O'Neill Volunteer Fire Department says it responded to the fire, receiving mutual aid from Atkinson firefighters shortly afterward. The fire took two and a half hours...
O'NEILL, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Working Environment#Fire Fighting#Fire Prevention#Nasarawa Fire Service
hcfd.org

Public Services Offered at Fire Stations

There are many advantages to working at fire stations. These buildings are often modern and well-maintained, which allows them to be highly responsive in emergency situations. Some fire stations have state-of-the-art equipment, while others are more traditional and outdated. These are a great resource for local citizens and communities. Read on to learn more about the many services offered at these facilities. We all know that the fire service is committed to saving lives and property.
POLITICS
Jersey Shore Online

Disabled Resident Saved In House Fire

LACEY – A 52-year-old disabled woman was rescued from an early morning house fire that happened yesterday in the Barnegat Pines section of town, police said. Lacey Officers and members of the Forked River Fire Department were able to access the home and located the female tenant, who is disabled, on the floor in the rear of the kitchen. The woman was safely carried out of the home while the Forked River and Lanoka Harbor Fire Departments extinguished the fire. A secondary search determined no other occupants were home at the time.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
fox26houston.com

Hero cop keeping kids warm in 6-degree temperature saves man from house fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A Kansas City police captain helped save the life of a man from a burning home Thursday morning. Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department Capt. Jennifer Jones was in the area allowing children to sit in her patrol vehicle to stay warm while waiting on the school bus when she saw the flames erupting. It was 6 degrees in Kansas City at 8 a.m. at the time of the fire.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Three-vehicle crash leaves truck hanging off overpass on Turnpike

A three-vehicle crash on the Turnpike in Davie left a semi-tractor trailer partially hanging over an overpass and tied up traffic for hours Saturday morning, authorities said. The crash among the semi-tractor trailer, a box truck and a car happened at about 5 a.m. on the Turnpike north near the Interstate 595 exit, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The car and box truck crashed, leaving ...
DAVIE, FL
wesb.com

Fire at Bolivar Shop N’ Save

The Bolivar and Richburg fire departments were dispatched for a Fire at a grocery store Sunday morning. At 9:27 AM, fire crews responded to a call to the Shop n’ Save for a fire in a light in the deli. There was no other information at press time.
BOLIVAR, PA
WJTV 12

Jackson leaders provide update on water system issues

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba will host his weekly news conference on Monday, January 24. City Engineer Dr. Charles Williams will provide an update on the water system issues during the news conference. The event starts at 1:00 p.m. at Jackson City Hall.
JACKSON, MS
The Baltimore Sun

Three firefighters seriously injured, one still trapped in Southwest Baltimore blaze, officials say

Three firefighters were seriously injured after being trapped in a vacant home on fire in Southwest Baltimore, according to the city fire department and the firefighters’ union. Crews are still working to recover a fourth firefighter inside, according to Baltimore Fire Department spokeswoman Blair Adams. Around 6 a.m. Monday, firefighters arrived on the scene of a fire in the 200 block of ...
BALTIMORE, MD
wpsdlocal6.com

Assignment saves student from fire

RealCare baby saves high school student and her family. Preparing for parenthood is one of the goals for students in a class on relationships and parenting at McCracken County High School. McKenzie McCaroon took home a RealCare baby the weekend of Dec. 10, and her life changed forever.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
The Independent

Woman’s body found on beach near Dundee, Police Scotland say

The body of a woman was found on a beach near Dundee with Coastguard crews called in to help with its recovery.Emergency services were called to Monifieth beach, near the city, on Friday after the body was found, which is believed to be that of a woman who went missing earlier in the week.A Police Scotland spokesman said: “At around 9.35am on Friday January 21 police were called after the body of a woman was found on Monifieth beach.“Formal identification is still to take place, however officers believe she was missing from the Fife (area) on Monday January 17.“The...
HEALTH SERVICES
CBS Philly

Bucks County DJ Service Raises Money To Buy Smoke Detectors For Local Families

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A Bucks County DJ service is raising money to try and keep local families safe. The funds are for smoke detectors AC DJs wants to give them to fire companies who can then give them out to families in need. The company’s owner says with recent fires like the ones in Fairmount and in New York City, he wanted to do something to help give back. “It was my wife and I’s idea,” Adam Finger, the owner of AC DJs, said. “It was about teaching my daughter to pay forward, be nice to people, and help out. I’ll do it as long as it takes to collect the amount of detectors for people that need it. If it’s two months, six months, six years, it doesn’t matter. It’s about helping out the community.” The DJ service says one smoke detector costs $8. If you’d like to donate, click here.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Boston

1 Killed, 1 Hurt During Accidental Fire At Arlington Apartments For Elderly And Disabled

ARLINGTON (CBS) – One woman was killed and another was injured when a fire broke out Saturday morning at an apartment building in Arlington that houses elderly residents and people with disabilities. Arlington Fire Chief Kevin M. Kelley said the fire was accidental and started with an electric baseboard heater that either malfunctioned or was close to combustible items. It happened around 4 a.m. at Chestnut Manor on Medford Street. Firefighters were met with a “large volume” of smoke in a third floor unit. Residents had self-evacuated to the balcony and were coming out an adjacent unit when firefighters got to the scene. Flames...
ARLINGTON, MA
The Independent

Grenfell firefighters ‘should not be scapegoats for central Government failings’

Firefighters who responded to the Grenfell Tower fire should not be “scapegoated” for central Government and corporate failings, an inquiry into the disaster has heard.Louis Browne QC, representing the Fire Officers Association (FOA) and incident officer Richard Welch, told the Grenfell Tower Inquiry on Monday that the fault “rests squarely” with those involved in the design, construction and approval of the building’s 2015 refurbishments.It came as lawyers made closing statements for the latest modules on firefighting as part of the inquiry’s phase two, examining how Grenfell Tower came to be coated in flammable materials that caused the 2017 fire to...
U.K.

Comments / 0

Community Policy