Australia hasn’t held a Formula 1 race since 2019. The 2020 event was one of the earliest sporting cancelations of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the 2021 version was first delayed, then canceled as well, due to the country’s hardline restrictions around international travel and vaccinations. But this year’s running — scheduled for April 10 — is fully expected to go ahead, regardless of all the drama Australia’s recently been in the news for surrounding tennis player Novak Djokovic’s desperate attempt at vaccination exemption and eventual deportation.

