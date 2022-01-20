Nigeria’s envoy to Morocco presents Letter of Credence to King Mohammed

Waiters dart like hummingbirds between crowded tables, dressed sharply in white collared shirts and slim black pants. Plates land before us, piled precariously high with fried calamari and grilled shrimp, bowls of bubbling-hot split pea soup, and a whole grouper, smothered in herbs. We're at Vista Mar, a little seaside restaurant in El Jebha, a port town in northern Morocco tucked tightly between two hills that faces the Mediterranean Sea. From our table, we look out over the water, where a group of lanky teenagers dive off the prow of one of the larger boats and race each other to the shore. Wooden fishing boats are moored along the seawall, while small launches outfitted with pink and orange umbrellas ferry swimmers and sunbathers to the little coves up and down the coast. The sounds, the sights, the smells; it takes a minute to remember that we're in Morocco.

WORLD ・ 13 DAYS AGO