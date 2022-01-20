ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

NIS rescues 20 victims of human trafficking in Jigawa

By TN News1
thisnigeria.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Jigawa Command of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) says it rescued 20 victims of human trafficking in its various operations in 2021. ASI Nura Usman, the command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), made this known in Dutse on...

thisnigeria.com

104.3 WOW Country

Nampa Family Justice Center Receives $350,000 to Help Victims of Human Trafficking

The Office for Victims of Crimes provided the Nampa Family Justice Center with a $350,000 grant to help them fight against human trafficking over the next 3 years, which will be for the supporting of those who have fallen victim to human trafficking and other crimes, as well as providing the proper training for those who are responding to and supporting these victims.
NAMPA, ID
lasd.org

Human Trafficking Prevention Month

The month of January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month. Sadly, millions of people worldwide are forced to endure this form of modern-day slavery. Traffickers prey on the most vulnerable – those looking for opportunity in the US, those without families, and unsuspecting young people online. Anyone can become a victim of human trafficking.
PUBLIC SAFETY
9&10 News

#WearBlueDay to Help Fight Human Trafficking

Between 2008 – 2019, the number of human trafficking victims identified worldwide more than tripled from 31-thousand to 106-thousand. Increased awareness of the secret crime attributes to the increase in victims found. Tuesday, January 11, you can do your part to spread awareness and take part in #WearBlueDay. The...
BETWEEN, GA
northjacksonpress.com

Human Trafficking Awareness Highlighted In January

January 10, 2022, Birmingham, Alabama – Human trafficking is the fastest-growing and second-largest criminal activity globally. Alabama’s I-20, I-85, I-10, and I-65 are major corridors for human trafficking; specifically, I-20 has been identified as the “superhighway for human trafficking in the United States.” These interstates bring significant trafficking activity into…
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shore News Network

Law enforcement officers in Arizona shows support for victims of human trafficking, educate community during awareness campaign

PHOENIX, Ariz. – U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents across the country will come together January 11, to show solidarity for victims of human trafficking, while pushing to educate the community on the various signs of the various forms of the crime.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Independent

Burkina Faso forces fire tear gas at anti-govt protests

Security forces fired tear gas at protesters barricading the streets and throwing rocks in Burkina Faso’s capital on Saturday, as anger grows at the government’s inability to stop jihadist attacks spreading across the country.Several hundred people marched through downtown Ouagadougou chanting for President Roch Marc Christian Kabore to resign. “The jihadists are hitting (the country), people are dying, others are fleeing their homes. … We want Roch and his government to resign because their handling of the country is not good. We will never support them,” said protester Amidou Tiemtore. Some people were also protesting in solidarity with neighboring...
PROTESTS
AFP

Yemen rescuers comb rubble as coalition slammed over prison attack

Yemeni rescue workers searched through rubble for survivors Sunday, two days after an attack on a prison killed at least 70 people, as an aid group said the Saudi-led coalition has "no way to deny" it hit the facility in an air strike. Digging through the debris with their bare hands, the rescue teams combed the destroyed prison in rebel-held Saada, with nearby hospitals already overwhelmed by more than 200 killed or wounded. "Rescue operations are still ongoing," International Committee of the Red Cross spokesman Basheer Omar told AFP, adding they were still looking for "missing and dead people". The Saudi-led coalition that has been fighting the Iran-backed rebels since 2015 has denied carrying out the attack. It coincided with another strike further south that knocked out the country's internet. The network was still down on Sunday, the NetBlocks web monitor said.
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

British national jailed in Iran begins hunger strike: family

A British national held in Iran for four-and-a-half-years on spying charges vehemently denied by supporters is beginning a hunger strike to protest his situation and lack of pressure to secure his release, his family announced on Saturday. Ashoori is going on hunger strike after a similar move in December by Frenchman Benjamin Briere who has been jailed in Iran for over a year-and-a-half on spying charges.
ADVOCACY
Vice

26-Year-Old Woman Sentenced to Death Over WhatsApp Messages

A woman in Rawalpindi, Pakistan was sentenced to death over allegedly blasphemous messages and images retrieved from her WhatsApp conversations with a man whose unwanted advances she earlier rejected. The accused, 26-year-old Aneeqa Ateeq, was arrested in May 2020 and charged with sharing images and a status deemed disrespectful to...
PUBLIC SAFETY

