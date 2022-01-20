Birk | Sklar Team Hits the Ground Running as 2022 Begins

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Mars Wrigley candy company announced Monday that it will move most of its operations out of its plant on Chicago’s West Side in the next two years. “The company remains committed to the city of Chicago and intends to partner with the surrounding community on a future vision for the site,” a company spokesperson said in a statement. “As we continuously evaluate our footprint across North America, our Associates were informed today of the decision to move the majority of operations to other facilities in the U.S. over the next two years.” Frank C. Mars started his company in Minneapolis, but moved the company to Chicago in 1929. Mars Chocolate North America – now Mars Wrigley – is located at 2019 N. Oak Park Ave. in the Galewood community. M&M’s, and Snickers, Milky Way, and 3 Musketeers bars are among the products made at the plant.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 7 HOURS AGO