Since opening in 2017, Luxe & Lace has assisted brides-to-be in finding the perfect dress for their special day. The Bridal Sales Consultant will assist brides-to-be and ensure they receive the most elevated experience. We are looking for a passionate person with at least 2 years of experience in a retail sales role. The Bridal Sales Consultant should provide excellent customer service, have a positive attitude, be goal-oriented, be a problem-solver, and be willing to learn! This role will allow you to work directly with the owner and learn the ins and outs of starting and growing a business.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO