I upgraded Horizon from 7.12 to 7.13 and now I'm getting a lot more 'Problem vCenter Vms' errors or I'm getting 'Agent unreachable' or 'Agent disabled' I'm getting something like 20 of them a day I go in and delete them then different one's appear. This all just started when I did my upgrade before this I would maybe get 1 a week. Now I know it's showing only 1 pool right now and the Library pool is by far the biggest problem but I do get a few from other pools but not all pools are doing this. Anyone have any suggestions that would be grate thanks.

3 HOURS AGO