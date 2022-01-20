ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Draymond Green Believes Ja Morant Should Be In The MVP Conversation Instead Of MIP: "In My Opinion, Ja Has Already Passed That. Let's Talk About The MVP Conversation."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMemphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant is having a career year this season. The former 2nd overall pick has taken the leap this season and will only get better from this point. Apart from individual brilliance, Morant's impact on the Grizzlies is clearly visible. Currently, the Grizzlies have a record...

The possibilities of a Ja Morant and Tyus Jones backcourt

Ja Morant and Tyus Jones sharing the floor together has been something the two floor generals have talked about over the past 3 seasons. If you brought that up with the context of last year’s data, you’d probably squirm a bit at the idea, as the Grizzlies were outscored by 19.8 points per 100 possessions in 160 total possessions — per Cleaning the Glass. This year, it’s an entirely different story.
