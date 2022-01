Russell Westbrook’s trade market is lukewarm at the absolute best, but all it takes is one team to show interest. Now that one team could be emerging. Veteran NBA writer Marc Stein said this week in a post to his Substack that the Houston Rockets could possibly have interest in trading for Westbrook. Stein adds that the Rockets would not be interested in Westbrook actually playing for them. But they would reportedly entertain the idea of acquiring Westbrook in exchange for fellow guard John Wall, given that the Lakers incentivize it with sufficient draft compensation.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO