A United Airlines flight heading to Israel was forced to turn around mid-flight after a pair of passengers tried to upgrade themselves to empty business class seats. United Flight 90, which departed Newark Liberty International Airport just after 11 p.m. on Thursday bound for Tel Aviv, was forced to turn around near the border of Maine and the Canadian province of New Brunswick "due to disruptive passengers on board," according to FlightAware. The flight arrived back at Newark just under three hours later.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO