Environment

A very cold Thursday in store for our area

By John Dolusic
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA frontal system worked its way through our area on our Wednesday and Wednesday night. This gave our area some rain and thunderstorms on our Wednesday and Wednesday evening. It has also given our area a brief mix of precipitation overnight and into this morning. Beyond a brief mix...

Clouds build back in by Monday Afternoon

Monday will be the warmest day this week with increasing cloud coverage. Although stepping out the door, it will still be chilly with temps in the upper 20s. Highs will be reaching the upper 50s by the afternoon. Rain will be back into our weather forecast, for some of us,...
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Fast Storm System To Bring Snow To Parts Of Delaware Valley Sunday Evening

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The fast-moving clipper-type storm system that moved past the Philadelphia area Sunday evening is wrapping up. Areas where snow accumulated with overnight lows in the 20’s will be icy. Areas north and west of Philadelphia saw anywhere from a coating to 1 inch of snow. Cold patterns persist all week with highs in the 20’s and 30’s. Tuesday is the only day we will be near average in the low 40’s. There’s a mix of sun and clouds for Monday, then another fast-moving clipper passes at night with clouds to bring a chance of scattered light snow showers, mainly well north of Philly. Precipitation chances have decreased for Tuesday with only a chance of a spotty rain or snow shower. A bitter blast returns Wednesday and Thursday with a high in 20’s and lows in single digits and teens.  A high of 26 degrees on Wednesday will make for our fourth sub-30° high this in January — the most in four years, since January 2018. Cold front to bring a chance of light snow on Friday CBS3’s Tammie Souza and Lauren Casey contributed to this report.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Winter Storm Set To Arrive For The Tuesday Morning Commute

DENVER (CBS4) – The week will start relatively mild and dry for Colorado with mostly sunny in most areas on Monday. Then the weather will change fast through Monday night with the arrival of different cold fronts. The weather change has prompted us to declare Tuesday as a First Alert Weather Day to help you plan. The first cold front arrives Monday afternoon will drop temperatures back a few degrees as compared to highs on Sunday. Instead of lower 50s around metro Denver like we had Sunday, we anticipate upper 40s to around 50 degrees with a gusty northeast wind at...
DENVER, CO
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Winter Weather Advisories In Effect; Snow Arrives For Monday Morning Commute

CHICAGO (CBS) — Although snow has ended after Saturday night’s system, winter weather advisories are again in place — this time for Monday morning’s commute. Saturday night brought widespread coverage of 2 inches to 4 inches of snow and lake effect pushing totals over 4 inches along the lakefront, especially in Lake County, Indiana. CBS 2’s First Alert Weather team says to expect 1 inch to 3 inches of snow arriving Monday morning. Sunday evening will bring quiet conditions as clouds return overnight. Low temperatures will be around 15 degrees. Snow will arrive by daybreak. In addition to the 1 inch to 3 inches of accumulation Monday morning, some lake effect may be possible in LaPorte County, pushing totals to 4 inches or more. Clearing skies and snow on the ground will make for very cold mornings midweek. Expect lows around 5 Tuesday morning and lows around -5 on Wednesday morning.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Winter Weather Advisory In Effect For Monday Morning Commute

CHICAGO (CBS)– A fast moving storm is here and it may impact your morning commute. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect until 10 a.m. CBS 2’s First Alert Weather team says to expect 1 inch to 3 inches of snow arriving Monday morning. Winds will gust to 20 miles per hour creating some visibility issues this morning. Winter weather is expected to end before noon. Lake effect snow may continue for areas in Northwest Indiana. Temperatures are dropping to the single digits overnight into Tuesday. By Monday evening, wind chills drop to -15 degrees.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Snow Causing Dangerous Driving Conditions; First Alert Forecast Calls For Up To 3 Inches

CHICAGO (CBS)– If you are commuting Monday morning, you may want to leave extra time. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect until 10 a.m. and snow is coming down. CBS 2’s Mugo Odigwe is reporting live from the Mobile Weather Lab along I-55 where roads are slick with snow. She said snow is coming down and drivers need to take it slow. Allow for extra driving time this morning. While the snow is no longer falling, Odigwe said side streets in Chicago are a concern. Accumulating snow on the ground is causing cars to slide and get stuck. CBS 2’s First Alert Weather team says to expect 1 inch to 3 inches of snow arriving Monday morning. Winds will gust to 20 miles per hour creating some visibility issues this morning. The winter weather is expected to end before noon.  
CHICAGO, IL

