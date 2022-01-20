ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Arsenal report: Gunners to break transfer record for Dusan Vlahovic

By Mark White
fourfourtwo.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArsenal could well break their transfer record for Fiorentina forward Dusan Vlahovic. That's according to reports in Italy that have stated that the 21-year-old will cost the north Londoners an initial...

www.fourfourtwo.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

There’s more to Liverpool than Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, says Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira has played down the absence of key Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane for Sunday’s meeting at Selhurst Park.The Reds will again be without their two main attackers, who are away competing at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.It will no doubt boost Palace, who lost 3-0 to Liverpool in September with the pair on target and both hit doubles against the south London outfit last season too.Jurgen Klopp’s side have coped well without Salah and Mane, winning three of the four games they have missed to progress in two cup competitions and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark White
The Independent

Barcelona ready to push for LaLiga top four but Ousmane Dembele contract is a dangerous distraction

Spain’s top teams have been focused on cup antics most recently, particularly with the frequent meetings between FC Barcelona, Real Madrid and Athletic Club in particular.A Clasico meeting in the Supercopa semi-final was followed by Los Blancos triumphing over the Basque outfit in the final, while last year’s Copa del Rey final was repeated on Thursday night in a last-16 clash - but, unlike last season’s trophy-winning performance from the Camp Nou club, it was Athletic who beat Barca this time around. Now, continuing the recent theme of the trio of teams facing off with regularity, Athletic will play Real...
SOCCER
The Independent

Manchester United vs West Ham prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

A key clash in the battle for European places will be on show at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon, where Manchester United host West Ham United.David Moyes’ side have been extremely impressive for the majority of this term and remain in fourth in the Premier League table, where a huge battle is developing between at least four sides.These teams met twice in short order earlier in the season, United winning in the league in dramatic fashion before the Hammers knocked them out of the Carabao Cup, but there’s arguably even more at stake this time around - in part due...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#Fiorentina#Fantasy Premier League
The Independent

Jack Grealish put in his best Man City display at Southampton – Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola believes record signing Jack Grealish delivered “by far” his best performance in a Manchester City shirt during Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Southampton Playmaker Grealish is yet to consistently hit top form for the Premier League leaders since arriving for £100million from boyhood club Aston Villa last summer.The England international, who has managed only two top-flight goals and a couple of assists this term, was unable to inspire City to victory on the south coast as their remarkable winning run ended at 12 games.He cut a frustrated figure at times and was involved in a first-half flash point with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

‘No point’ Liverpool fixating on Man City chase, Virgil Van Dijk claims

Virgil van Dijk insists Liverpool are paying no attention to Manchester City despite closing the gap on their Premier League title rivals.A hard-fought 3-1 win at Crystal Palace on Sunday lifted the Reds to within nine points of Pep Guardiola’s side, who were held to a 1-1 draw away to Southampton on Saturday.City have played a game more than Liverpool and the Merseyside outfit are set to visit the Etihad Stadium in April, leaving plenty to play for.“You can’t deny it’s in your mind, but as we have said many times we take it game by game,” Van Dijk said...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Is Everton vs Aston Villa on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Everton are taking Aston Villa at Goodison Park this afternoon as the Toffees begin life after Rafa Benitez. The Spanish manager was sacked following a dismal run of results which have left them 16th in the Premier League with only five wins all season, and it is down to caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson to arrest the slide while the club searches for a permanent replacement.Villa meanwhile are enjoying life under Steven Gerrard, and victory today would lift them into the top half of the table at least temporarily before this afternoon’s matches. The obvious sub-plot is Gerrard vs Ferguson, two...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Antonio Conte hopes Spurs can learn from losses and get the better of Blues

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte wants his side to learn from their recent Carabao Cup defeats to Chelsea ahead of their Premier League clash.Spurs were beaten 3-0 on aggregate by their London rivals in the semi-final earlier this month as the gulf in class between the two teams was laid bare.It was after the 2-0 first leg at Stamford Bridge – where Spurs return on Sunday afternoon – that Conte said his side could not be compared to Chelsea and that they were a team in “the middle”.But Spurs are unbeaten in nine Premier League games under Conte while Chelsea have...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy