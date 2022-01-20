Liverpool's post-Jurgen Klopp problem: Why they need to start planning now

Liverpool travel to Crystal Palace with the knowledge that anything but a victory will see their already dwindling Premier League title hopes well and truly go up in smoke.Jurgen Klopp’s side won 7-0 at Selhurst Park last season in a match which seemed to signal them as the best team in the league. They would go on to be swept aside by Manchester City before eventually finishing third.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Crystal Palace host LiverpoolThey are in danger of being swept aside already by Pep Guardiola’s men this season, so every game now becomes vitally...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO