Premier League

Liverpool's post-Jurgen Klopp problem: Why they need to start planning now

By Matt Ladson
fourfourtwo.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“I still have three years at Liverpool!” Jurgen Klopp was keen to point out when FourFourTwo asked him last autumn about what he’ll eventually do in his life after...

www.fourfourtwo.com

The Independent

There’s more to Liverpool than Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, says Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira has played down the absence of key Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane for Sunday’s meeting at Selhurst Park.The Reds will again be without their two main attackers, who are away competing at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.It will no doubt boost Palace, who lost 3-0 to Liverpool in September with the pair on target and both hit doubles against the south London outfit last season too.Jurgen Klopp’s side have coped well without Salah and Mane, winning three of the four games they have missed to progress in two cup competitions and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Curtis Jones needs a push but responds well, says ‘biggest fan’ Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits midfielder Curtis Jones occasionally needs a “push” but he has been delighted by the response.Klopp recently had a pep talk with the academy graduate, who turns 21 next week, in which he told the local youngster it was time to take his game up a level.Jones, who had been sidelined by a freak eye injury and Covid, has started the last two matches and was particularly impressive in the Carabao Cup semi-final win over Arsenal on Thursday.“Yes, Curtis was really good the last two games. I know him for a long time now and I...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

‘No point’ Liverpool fixating on Man City chase, Virgil Van Dijk claims

Virgil van Dijk insists Liverpool are paying no attention to Manchester City despite closing the gap on their Premier League title rivals.A hard-fought 3-1 win at Crystal Palace on Sunday lifted the Reds to within nine points of Pep Guardiola’s side, who were held to a 1-1 draw away to Southampton on Saturday.City have played a game more than Liverpool and the Merseyside outfit are set to visit the Etihad Stadium in April, leaving plenty to play for.“You can’t deny it’s in your mind, but as we have said many times we take it game by game,” Van Dijk said...
PREMIER LEAGUE
punditarena.com

Jurgen Klopp explains why Caoimhin Kelleher will start the Carabao Cup Final

The future looks very bright for Caoimhin Kelleher. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has revealed that he will play Caoimhin Kelleher in the Carabao Cup final, should the Corkman maintain his fitness until then. Kelleher has impressed throughout the Reds’ Carabao Cup campaign, and outshone Arsenal shot-stopper Aaron Ramsdale in Thursday’s...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Person
Jurgen Klopp
The Independent

Patrick Vieira critical of decision to award Liverpool penalty against Palace

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira was critical of the “naive” decision to award Liverpool a late penalty in their 3-1 home defeat.Odsonne Edouard’s 55th-minute tap-in had given the Eagles hope of taking points off Jurgen Klopp’s side, who started brilliantly in south London and scored twice in the first half through Virgil Van Dijk and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.A grandstand finish had been set up at Selhurst Park after Palace pulled one back but an innocuous coming together between Diogo Jota and Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita saw the Reds awarded a spot-kick, which Fabinho dispatched to put the game to bed a minute...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League clash today

Liverpool have won each of their last nine meetings against Crystal Palace, scoring 29 goals in the process.Palace have conceded 13 times without reply in their last Premier League three games against Jurgen Klopp’s side - an awful run which includes the 7-0 defeat at Selhurst Park in December 2020.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Crystal Palace host LiverpoolBut this is a new and improved Palace team under Patrick Vieira. Although they may sit in an all too familiar position in mid-table, the quality of the football has significantly improved under the Frenchman.And they will be hoping...
PREMIER LEAGUE
#Liverpool#Reds#European
The Independent

Trent Alexander-Arnold is unique talent with ‘insane’ skill-set – Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes defender Trent Alexander-Arnold is a unique talent with an “insane” skill-set.The right-back took his tally of assists this season to 14 with a couple in the Carabao Cup semi-final second-leg victory over Arsenal on Thursday.Since the start of the 2018-19 season, only Bayern Munich’s Thomas Muller and Paris St Germain’s Lionel Messi – both forwards – have created more goals than the England international.Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich) - 64Lionel Messi (Paris St Germain) - 47Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) - 44“I don’t know anybody who is like Trent. Who is a right-back and is that decisive and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Caoimhin Kelleher will START in the Carabao Cup final for Liverpool against Chelsea as Jurgen Klopp prepares to reward Alisson's No 2 after his impressive performances this season

Jurgen Klopp says Caoimhin Kelleher will keep his place in goal at Wembley after helping Liverpool reach the Carabao Cup final. Kelleher is second-choice goalkeeper and some would have expected Klopp to hand the gloves back to Alisson for the final against Chelsea next month after the Brazilian’s recovery from Covid.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Liverpool close gap on Manchester City with victory at Crystal Palace

Liverpool reduced the gap at the top of the Premier League table to nine points after a hard-fought 3-1 win at Crystal Palace. Two Andrew Robertson assists helped the Reds take control with Virgil Van Dijk and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on target in the first half but Patrick Vieira’s side eventually woke up and reduced the deficit through Odsonne Edouard at the start of the second period.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Liverpool ‘monitor Eduardo Camavinga’, Newcastle’s late spree and Dusan Vlahovic update

In a pivotal week, Premier League clubs are looking to push through deals as the transfer window shuts.Tottenham look keen to make moves with Antonio Conte not hiding his dissatisfaction as the club’s inability to strengthen yet, with Dele Alli and Giovani lo Celso both likely to be pushed out the door after being left out of the squad for the 2-0 defeat to Chelsea. While Arsenal are also in the market for a striker, with Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic top of their list, though Juventus may move should it emerge that the Viola cannot hold on to the Serbian forward...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Jurgen Klopp Confirms Kelleher’s Starting Role In League Cup Final

Although the transfer obsessed moaners on Twitter would be loathe to admit it, Liverpool have quietly acquired a wealth of fantastic young talent, either through their academy or through smart transfers. Trent Alexander-Arnold is the standout, of course, in with a shout of being the best right back in the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight

Liverpool travel to Crystal Palace with the knowledge that anything but a victory will see their already dwindling Premier League title hopes well and truly go up in smoke.Jurgen Klopp’s side won 7-0 at Selhurst Park last season in a match which seemed to signal them as the best team in the league. They would go on to be swept aside by Manchester City before eventually finishing third.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Crystal Palace host LiverpoolThey are in danger of being swept aside already by Pep Guardiola’s men this season, so every game now becomes vitally...
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Jurgen Klopp: Alisson ‘saved our backside again’ in Liverpool win at Palace

Jurgen Klopp knows he was fortunate to have a top goalkeeper at Selhurst Park on Sunday as Liverpool was dominant in the first half of its 3-1 win over Crystal Palace. You’ll note the first-half modifier, as Palace boss Patrick Vieira helped the Eagles flip the script for a second frame that had the home side looking more likely to get the game’s fourth goal before a late penalty restored the two-goal space between the two.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United vs West Ham prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

A key clash in the battle for European places will be on show at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon, where Manchester United host West Ham United.David Moyes’ side have been extremely impressive for the majority of this term and remain in fourth in the Premier League table, where a huge battle is developing between at least four sides.These teams met twice in short order earlier in the season, United winning in the league in dramatic fashion before the Hammers knocked them out of the Carabao Cup, but there’s arguably even more at stake this time around - in part due...
PREMIER LEAGUE

