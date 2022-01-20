ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamie Spears' Request to Unseal Britney's Medical Records Labeled 'Offensive'

By Emma Nolan
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"We don't think a father who loves his daughter would file to unseal her medical records," Britney Spears' lawyer Mathew Rosengart said in...

Comments / 19

Karen Corsello
4d ago

Brittany shouldn't have to pay her father's legal fees. What kind of father would want to unsealed his daughter's medical information. ? The public doesn't have a right to know. That's private and personal information. This man is the worst kind of father known to man.

Me
3d ago

Her father sister and mother have been stealing from B for years.. time for them to find a real job..!!🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮

Donn
1d ago

They really are the most hated family in America and should all 3 be our in jail over how treated Britney , she should never forgive them

