Jamie Spears' Request to Unseal Britney's Medical Records Labeled 'Offensive'
"We don't think a father who loves his daughter would file to unseal her medical records," Britney Spears' lawyer Mathew Rosengart said in...www.newsweek.com
"We don't think a father who loves his daughter would file to unseal her medical records," Britney Spears' lawyer Mathew Rosengart said in...www.newsweek.com
Brittany shouldn't have to pay her father's legal fees. What kind of father would want to unsealed his daughter's medical information. ? The public doesn't have a right to know. That's private and personal information. This man is the worst kind of father known to man.
Her father sister and mother have been stealing from B for years.. time for them to find a real job..!!🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮
They really are the most hated family in America and should all 3 be our in jail over how treated Britney , she should never forgive them
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 19