INDIANAPOLIS – As poorly as the Butler Bulldogs play in Omaha, Creighton is correspondingly as bad at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The Bluejays have lost four in a row at Butler for their longest active road losing streak against any Big East opponent. Creighton (12-5, 4-2) will try to continue building an NCAA tournament resume in Wednesday’s game. Butler (9-10, 2-6) will try to end a four-game losing streak. ...

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 HOUR AGO