International airlines restore flights to US after 5G confusion

KMJ
 6 days ago

Major international airlines have resumed normal service after a slew of cancellations on Wednesday over fears the rollout of 5G mobile networks in the United States would compromise safety. British Airways, Lufthansa, All Nippon, Japan Airlines and Emirates all announced cancellations or changes to flights to the United States,...

www.kmjnow.com

