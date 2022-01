A council boss who hosted a lockdown party in her old government job is to be paid to remain off work indefinitely under a form of leave generally only given to staff dealing with life-altering situations such as the death of a child.Kate Josephs, the chief executive of Sheffield City Council, hosted leaving drinks in December 2020 to toast the end of her previous job leading the government’s Covid-19 Taskforce.A specially-formed committee at the Labour-run authority is now looking into the issue.However, councillors have not suspended Josephs so she will be granted time off from her £190,000 post on fully-paid...

U.K. ・ 7 HOURS AGO