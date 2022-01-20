ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Van Gogh Museum opens as salon in protest over COVID lockdown rules

By Charlotte Coates
blooloop.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dutch cultural sector has been conducting some unique acts of civil disobedience this week in protest against the country’s COVID-19 lockdown measures. This saw customers getting their nails done at Amsterdam’s Van Gogh Museum, getting a haircut accompanied by the city’s Concertgebouw Orchestra, or taking part in gym classes at...

