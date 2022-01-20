New Va. AG pulls out of Supreme Court climate case

RICHMOND (January 11, 2022) – In an important official opinion issued at the request of Delegates Charniele Herring and Rip Sullivan, Attorney General Mark R. Herring says that “the Governor may not repeal or eliminate, through an executive order or other action, the enacted statutes and regulations pertaining to the Commonwealth’s participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative and/or a market-based trading program like the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, or do away with the requirement that electricity producers hold carbon dioxide allowances that equal the amount of their carbon dioxide emissions.” Already, the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) has generated more than $220 million to support climate change mitigation projects in Virginia.
Comments / 0