Virginia State

New Va. AG pulls out of Supreme Court climate case

 4 days ago

Virginia has dropped out of a coalition of states urging the Supreme Court to find that EPA has broad authority to regulate power plant emissions. Attorney General Jason Miyares (R), who took office over the weekend after Republicans swept the state in November, tweeted last night that he was "proud to...

US Supreme Court Gives Defeat and Victory to Missouri’s AG in Vaccine Case

Reuters

U.S. Supreme Court rejects House Republicans' challenge to pandemic-era voting rules

WASHINGTON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a challenge by Republican lawmakers to pandemic-related proxy voting rules set by Speaker Nancy Pelosi in the Democratic-led House of Representatives that were tailored to limit exposure to COVID-19. The voting rules, implemented in May 2020, allow members of the 435-seat House to serve as proxies for colleagues in quarantine or otherwise unable to cast floor votes in the chamber. House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy and other lawmakers had asked the Supreme Court to reverse a lower court decision that allowed the remote voting rules to remain in effect.
CONGRESS & COURTS
bloomberglaw.com

Supreme Court Vaccine Decision Signals Trouble for Climate Rule

Justices invoked major questions doctrine to strike down vaccine-or-test mandate for large employers. Doctrine has broad implications for administrative agencies, impacting nearly every aspect of American life. The Supreme Court signaled trouble ahead for broad assertions of agency power – including efforts to address climate change— in its decision striking...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Poll finds most Americans oppose overturning Roe v Wade as Supreme Court to rule in critical abortion case

A majority of Americans do not want the US Supreme Court to overturn the precedent established in a landmark case protecting the right to abortion care without excessive government intervention, according to a recent CNN poll conducted by SSRS.The results, which mirror similar surveys, come as the nation approaches the 49th anniversary of the 1973 decision in Roe v Wade, and the Supreme Court’s looming decision in a Mississippi case that could undermine decades of precedent.Sixty-nine per cent of Americans would oppose a decision that completely overturns Roe, with just 30 per cent in support.If the nation’s high court did...
CONGRESS & COURTS
eenews.net

How FERC, courts may change pipeline industry in 2022

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, courts and states are poised to set policies in 2022 that could make long-term changes to the natural gas pipeline industry, following a year that saw cancellations of major projects. FERC is under heightened pressure this year to reform the way it greenlights new pipelines,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
spectrumlocalnews.com

Politics surrounding redistricting case at N.C. Supreme Court

The redistricting issue now moves to the N.C. Supreme Court, where the political stakes are high. Tim Boyum talks with former Supreme Court Justice Barbara Jackson and political science professor Whitney Manzo and Michael Bitzer about the politics swirling around the court and this case.
CONGRESS & COURTS
eenews.net

House lawmaker retirements hit energy cybersecurity push

In less than a week, three House lawmakers announced they are not running for reelection, leaving Congress without some of the most well-versed minds in cybersecurity policy at a time when attacks are reaching a fevered pitch and bipartisan cooperation grows increasingly rare. Fill out the form to read the full article.
CONGRESS & COURTS
eaglecountryonline.com

AG Rokita Wins at Supreme Court on OSHA mandate

INDIANAPOLIS - Even while celebrating one Supreme Court victory, Attorney General Todd Rokita vowed to continue fighting President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates following today’s rulings on two of the mandates. The court blocked an Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) rule requiring vaccination or weekly testing of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
kfdi.com

AG Schmidt Responds to “Mixed Bag” Supreme Court Ruling on OSHA Mandates

On Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration’s mandate that most private employers with 100 or more employees require their workers to be vaccinated or regularly tested for COVID-19 but also let a separate federal mandate that healthcare workers be vaccinated go into effect. Kansas Attorney General...
KANSAS STATE
royalexaminer.com

AG Herring says new Governor cannot pull out of Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative through executive order

RICHMOND (January 11, 2022) – In an important official opinion issued at the request of Delegates Charniele Herring and Rip Sullivan, Attorney General Mark R. Herring says that “the Governor may not repeal or eliminate, through an executive order or other action, the enacted statutes and regulations pertaining to the Commonwealth’s participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative and/or a market-based trading program like the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, or do away with the requirement that electricity producers hold carbon dioxide allowances that equal the amount of their carbon dioxide emissions.” Already, the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) has generated more than $220 million to support climate change mitigation projects in Virginia.
VIRGINIA STATE

