Sixteen shots, one cover-up, and three years in prison later, a killer cop will soon be back on the streets. It seems like just yesterday, millions of people across Chicago and the rest of the country breathed a sigh of relief that a White cop was held accountable for killing a Black child in cold blood like an animal. Fox 32 reports that former Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke will be released early from prison on Feb. 3 after serving a little more than three years in jail for the merciless killing of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald. The so-called justice system may be content to let Van Dyke off the hook, but Chicago activists are calling for a city-wide transit system shutdown to demand prison time that actually fits the savage crime.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 8 DAYS AGO