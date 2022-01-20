ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Rare, pristine coral reef found off Tahiti coast

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hwKE1_0dqmmHFR00

Deep in the South Pacific, scientists have explored a rare stretch of pristine corals shaped like roses off the coast of Tahiti. The reef is thought to be one of the largest found at such depths and seems untouched by climate change or human activities.

Laetitia Hédouin said she first saw the corals during a recreational dive with a local diving club months earlier.

“When I went there for the first time, I thought, ‘Wow — we need to study that reef. There’s something special about that reef,” said Hédouin, a researcher at the French National Center for Scientific Research in Moorea, French Polynesia.

Thousands of sea creatures wash up on Madeira Beach

What struck Hédouin was that the corals looked healthy and weren’t affected by a bleaching event in 2019. Corals are tiny animals that grow and form reefs in oceans around the world.

Globally, coral reefs have been depleted from overfishing and pollution. Climate change is also harming delicate corals — including those in areas neighboring the newly discovered reef — with severe bleaching caused by warmer waters. Between 2009 and 2018, 14% of the world’s corals were killed, according to a 2020 report by the Global Coral Reef Monitoring Project.

The newfound reef, stretching 2 miles (3 kilometers), was studied late last year during a dive expedition supported by UNESCO. Unlike most of the world’s mapped corals, which are found in relatively shallow waters, this one was deeper — between 115 feet (35 meters) to 230 feet (70 meters).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nkJ8a_0dqmmHFR00
In this photo provided by @alexis.rosenfeld, a researcher for the French National Centre for Scientific Research studies corals in the waters off the coast of Tahiti of the French Polynesia in December 2021. Deep in the South Pacific, scientists have explored a rare stretch of pristine corals shaped like roses off the coast of Tahiti. The reef is thought to be one of the largest found at such depths and seems untouched by climate change or human activities. (Alexis Rosenfeld/@alexis.rosenfeld via AP)

Exploring such depths posed a challenge: the deeper a diver goes underwater, the shorter amount of time can be safely spent at each depth. The team was equipped with special tanks and did 200 hours of diving to study the reef, including taking photographs, measurements and samples of the coral.

The reef is in a spot where many researchers haven’t spent a lot of time in, said former National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration oceanographer Mark Eakin.

Florida woman ‘tackled’ by bear while walking dog says she’s ‘lucky to be alive’

“We’ll be seeing more of these discoveries as the technology is applied to these locations,” said Eakin. “We may find some bigger ones somewhere, but I think this is always going to be an unusual reef.”

The recent volcanic eruption in Tonga that triggered tsunami waves across the Pacific has not affected the reef off Tahiti, said Hédouin.

Hédouin hopes the research can help experts understand how the reef has been resilient to climate change and human pressures, and what role these deeper corals might play in the ocean ecosystem. More dives are planned in the coming months.

“We know very little about the ocean, and there’s still so much that needs to be recorded, needs to be measured,” said Julian Barbière, the head of UNESCO’s marine policy and regional coordination.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

What Are These Dead ‘Sea Monsters’ Washing Ashore?

Rick German and a friend recently spotted a bizarre-looking creature just off the coast of Laguna Beach, California. “We were both just, like, shocked,” he told Inside Edition. “It was massive.” It was a sunfish, a species that can weigh up to two tons. Despite its monstrous appearance, the sunfish is a gentle giant. It’s just one example of unusual sea creatures appearing along the California coast.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
natureworldnews.com

11 Strangest Ocean Creatures That Washed Ashore this Year

The world's oceans seem to have managed to find its way back to the shallows regardless of its vastness, carrying with it its very distinct, even weird, organisms ashore. Live Science was able to enumerate 11 of the strange ocean creatures that washed ashore this year of 2021. Sailor jellyfish...
WILDLIFE
natureworldnews.com

Experts Discovered Gigantic Sea Monster Tagged as Earth's Largest Animal

New findings from paleontologists suggest that the Earth's largest known animals did not come from cetaceans after all. Latest study reveals that a gigantic sea creature from a species of ichthyosaurs in the early dinosaur era evolved into the world's most enormous animal, larger than the current kings of the ocean. Such beast lived 244 million years ago and weighed 40 tons measured 60 ft from nose to tail. The prehistoric dinosaur's head alone is as long as a full-grown man.
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coral Bleaching#Coral Reefs#Oceans#Unesco
SFGate

Why Are Freakish Fish Washing Ashore in California?

One morning in May, a fisherman happened upon an unsightly creature washed up on a beach in Southern California: Mouth agape, it had needlelike teeth, slick black skin and a bulbous appendage protruding from its head. Several months later, another just like it beached itself in San Diego. Then came...
SAN DIEGO, CA
earth.com

Scary Sea Monsters That Are Actually Real

70% of the world’s surface is the ocean – and much to the horror of humans through the millennia, scary sea monsters are actually a real thing. They prowl the vast waters of our globe and emerge with terrifying results in stories – and real life. From...
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
TheConversationCanada

Why the Tonga volcano cued tsunami warnings for the North American Pacific coast

On Jan. 15, a tsunami warning went out to residents of British Columbia and the west coast of the United States. The warning was issued after the eruption of the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai volcano in Tonga in the Southwest Pacific. Tsunami literally means “harbour wave” in Japanese — a tsunami comprises a series of waves separated by 10 to 60 minutes. While wind waves reach a maximum height and later crash, a tsunami wave is a massive water mass moving with great height and speed, bringing debris and boulders from the bottom of the ocean with it. The force of this water wall...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
995qyk.com

Boatloads Of Sea Urchins Wash Up On Madeira Beach

Boatloads Of Sea Urchins Wash Up On Madeira Beach. Watch your step. 3 Facts about Sea Urchins. Sea Urchins are small, spiny, spherical shaped see animals. there are about 200 different types of Sea Urchin. If you step on a Sea Urchin, it might hurt. All the high winds after...
MADEIRA BEACH, FL
Outsider.com

Rare Coral Reef Discovered in Perfect Condition: Here’s Why

Have you ever seen a coral reef? Well, researchers recently discovered a rare sighting of one. Find out more about it below!. Unfortunately, coral reefs have been in danger due to several common factors. Some of which include overfishing in certain areas and pollution, according to a recent report. However, researchers discovered one coral reef that appears to be almost perfect. It kind of seems a little unreal.
WILDLIFE
WFLA

WFLA

32K+
Followers
5K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy