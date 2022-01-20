ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Free COVID tests: What is the limit and are there exceptions?

By Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BPF7I_0dqmmCpo00

(NEXSTAR) – When the White House launched its plan to send Americans free at-home COVID-19 tests , many logged on to the USPS site to place their orders immediately. Anyone who tried to come back for more quickly hit a wall: “At-home COVID-19 tests have already been ordered for this address.”

That’s because there’s a strict limit of one (1) order per residential address. Each order contains four COVID-19 tests.

At this time, there are no exceptions to the four-test limit. Even if you live in a household with more than four people, multiple generations, lots of roommates or any similar setup, you’re still limited to four tests.

The White House offers an explanation on its website: “To promote broad access, the initial program will only allow 4 free individual tests per residential address.” (Note the statement mentions “initial program” — no word on the next phase or what the limit might look like going forward.)

What’s the difference between N95 and KN95 masks?

Some people living in duplexes, apartments, co-ops, or other housing setups outside single-family homes complained Tuesday that the site wouldn’t let them order tests even though no one else in their household had claimed their allotment. If you’re running into that problem, there’s a chance you may be filling out the fields wrong.

If you run up against the four-test limit and need more kits, you’re also still eligible to get up to eight at-home tests, per month per person, reimbursed by your private insurance. (Medicare recipients are not eligible.) That means a family of six could get up to 48 at-home COVID tests covered per month.

Health and Human Services also has a site set up to help you find free COVID-19 testing sites in your area.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
Vox

The hidden lesson in the new free Covid-19 tests

This is an excerpt from the newsletter for The Weeds. To sign up for a weekly dive into policy and its effects on people, click here. This week, the Biden administration rolled out a plan to send up to four free Covid-19 tests to every household in America. But you...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Health And Human Services#Insurance#The White House#Americans#N95#Medicare
shawneemissionpost.com

You can order free at-home COVID-19 tests at new federal website — What you need to know

Johnson Countians, along with other Americans, can now start ordering free at-home rapid COVID-19 tests through a new website run by the federal government. Officially launched Wednesday, the website is part of a renewed effort by the Biden administration to increase access to testing, which has been in high demand as the Omicron variant continues to lead to spikes in new cases throughout the country.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USPS
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WOWO News

County further limiting COVID rapid tests

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An ongoing shortage is limiting COVID-19 tests in Allen County again. After announcing on January 4th that they would be limiting rapid tests to those 18 and younger as well as symptomatic individuals 50 and older, now the Allen County Health Department says rapid tests won’t be offered at all at their public testing site at 5750 Falls Drive in Fort Wayne starting Tuesday, Jan. 18th, due to a state shortage.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Daily Mail

'Don’t sit there in your white coat and tell me "just do what we say"': Bill Maher takes aim at Dr. Fauci as he urges Americans not to blindly follow advice of doctors

HBO talk show host Bill Maher took aim at Anthony Fauci and other medical experts over their ever-changing COVID guidance during the pandemic. 'Don't sit there in your white coat and tell me "just do what we say,"' Maher told Deadline in an interview on Friday of the medical community's response to the coronavirus, which has claimed more than 860,000 lives since 2020.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Interesting Engineering

Bill Gates Warns of Pandemics That Could Turn Out Worse Than COVID

Bill Gates, the visionary who warned us about a pandemic five years before it actually happened, has said that future pandemics could turn out far worse than COVID-19, The Independent reported. Gates reportedly said this as his charitable foundation donated $150 million to the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovation (CEPI) to fight the COVID-19 vaccine and prevent future pandemics.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WFLA

WFLA

32K+
Followers
5K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy