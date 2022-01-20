ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, PA

100-year-old man dies in central Pa. house fire: state police

By Jenna Wise
PennLive.com
 4 days ago
UPDATE: Cause of death still unknown for 100-year-old man found after central Pa. house fire: coroner. A 100-year-old man was found dead...

