100-year-old man dies in central Pa. house fire: state police
UPDATE: Cause of death still unknown for 100-year-old man found after central Pa. house fire: coroner. A 100-year-old man was found dead...www.pennlive.com
UPDATE: Cause of death still unknown for 100-year-old man found after central Pa. house fire: coroner. A 100-year-old man was found dead...www.pennlive.com
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0