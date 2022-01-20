ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

No Prison Time for Canton Man in Lucas Killing

By Jim Michaels
whbc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The 37-year-old Canton man who shot to death the father of little Ace Lucas will not serve...

www.whbc.com

Comments / 22

Helen Haught
4d ago

I don't feel like that is right he look a life and he gets no time a kid didn't do anything wrong to have him killed they all should be charged for it sorry that's how I feel because the kid has no life now and his brother is alone

Reply(3)
8
Samir
4d ago

THIS IS JUSTICE?? The day before Lucas was to testify, after his home was shot up for "allegedly" stealing drugs that ended up costing his infant twin sons life, "HE NOW ATTEMPTS TO ROB MR. HARVEY" AND IS CONVENIENTLY KILLED SO NOW HE CAN'T TESTIFY. This looks and sounds like a drug cartel hit and payoff or a government witness protection program. WHAT ATTORNEYS REPRESENTED AND JUDGES ADJUDICATED THIS CASE, "THE KLAN", OR A DRUG CARTEL, BOTH OF WHOM PROVIDES THE DRUGS AND THE WEAPONS AND EVIDENTLY PROTECTION!! #ÀMERIKKKA

Reply(5)
6
No One Cares 2021
4d ago

Good self defense. Stand your ground. Horrible his lil boy was shot. Let alone be charged for someone breaking into his home.

Reply
3
 

