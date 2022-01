*Editor’s Note: This is part XIV in a series from Dr. Grobman. You can read Part XIII, here. With the German invasion of the Soviet Union on June 22, 941, the Reich began the first stage in the campaign to exterminate the Jews of Europe. Historian Ronald Headland noted this “represented the last radical step in the process of dealing with the so-called ‘Jewish Problem.” Hitler did not envision this be a conventional war asserted historian Jürgen Förster. He planned and organized a Vernichtungskrieg, (a war of annihilation) to achieve his concept of Lebensraum (living space) by conquering Russia. The “idea of acquiring living space,” Förster said, was “inextricably intertwined with the extermination of Bolshevism and the Jewish people, with the doctrine of economic self-sufficiency, and with the strategic necessity of thereby winning the war against Great Britain.”

