Religion

Halacha Is The Way To Go

By Rabbi Nosson Rossman
The Jewish Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaimonides writes in Mishna Torah (Hilchos De’os 2:1) that physical illness can confuse the sense of taste. To a sick person, sweet food can taste bitter, and bitter food can taste sweet. The same is true, says the Rambam, for “diseases” of the soul. A person who is spiritually sick may...

www.jewishpress.com

The Jewish Press

For All Generations And For All The People

“‘You shall be to Me a kingdom of princes and a holy nation;’ these are the words that you shall speak to Bnei Yisroel.” (Shemos 19:6) Hashem commanded Moshe Rabbeinu to say these words, no more and no less, when Moshe speculated how Bnei Yisroel, who had been slaves, could rise to the status of “kingdom of princes and a holy nation.”
The Jewish Press

Egalitarianism At The Kotel Will Undermine Perceptions Of Our Legitimacy

We are dismayed by the current Israeli government’s decision to go ahead with the so-called Kotel Compromise, partitioning the Kotel into two plazas – the long-established plaza operated according to traditional Orthodoxy, and a new heterodox plaza for mixed prayer. The proposed new plaza is being supported by...
The Jewish Press

Seeing Without Knowing, Hearing Without Understanding

We have just concluded a particularly dramatic Torah reading featuring the giving of the Torah on Har Sinai and the laws governing the construction of the mizbeach, the altar on which we serve Hashem. In our haftara, the navi Yeshayahu begins his message by announcing very matter-of-factly that he beheld...
The Jewish Press

Top Presbyterian Reverend in MLK Day Sermon: Israel Enslaves ‘Palestinians’

A top Presbyterian reverend on Sunday accused Israel of enslaving the “Palestinians”, and American Jews of not doing enough to stop it. “The continued occupation in Palestine/Israel is 21st-century slavery and should be abolished immediately,” said Rev. Dr. J. Herbert Nelson II, Stated Clerk of the General Assembly for the Presbyterian Church USA. “Given the history of Jewish humble beginnings and persecution, there should be no ambiguity as to the ethical, moral and dehumanizing marginalization and enslavement of other human beings.”
The Jewish Press

Creation Appreciation

“…each person has his hour and each thing has its place.” (Avot 4:7) Chazal understood Hashem having created the world to mean that everything in existence has significance. The Mishnah in Pirkei Avot states, “Do not be scornful of any person and do not be disdainful of any thing, for each person has his hour and each thing has its place.” Or, as the colloquial saying goes, “Every dog has its day.”
AFP

Buddhist monk who brought mindfulness to West dies in Vietnam

One of the world's most influential Buddhist monks, Thich Nhat Hanh, died in Vietnam Saturday at age 95, his Zen teaching organization said in a statement posted to the peace activist's Twitter account. The meditation master "passed away peacefully" at the Tu Hieu Temple in the city of Hue, Vietnam's Buddhist heartland, the Plum Village Community of Engaged Buddhism said. "We invite our beloved global spiritual family to take a few moments to be still, to come back to our mindful breathing, as we together hold Thay in our hearts," the organization said on Nhat Hanh's Twitter account, using the Vietnamese word for teacher. The monk-turned-peace-activist credited with bringing mindfulness to the West -- from the homes of Hollywood celebrities to Silicon Valley boardrooms -- returned to his home country of Vietnam in 2018 after spending nearly four decades in exile in France.
The Jewish Press

Q & A: By Means of Intervention (Part II)

Question: May a cheresh, a deaf mute, who exhibits other signs of intelligence, be included in a minyan? I live in a small town where this is a very relevant question, where we struggle to put together a minyan. Are there any halachic implications for including such a person?. Name...
The Jewish Press

Rabbi Dr. Avraham J. Twerski (ZT”L) May His Memory be for a Blessing

This week on Yud-Tes Shevat marks the first yartzeit of one of the true luminaries of our generation, Rabbi Dr. Avraham J. Twerski ZT”L. Rabbi Twerski was a descendent of holy Chassidic masters and brought the teachings of his ancestors—most notablyMeor Aynayim and the Bobover Rebbe—to the masses. Through his positivity and loving approach to Torah, the Rav inspired thousands of individuals and their families to grow closer to Hashem. This was something he did gracefully across both the Jewish and the non-Jewish world.
The Jewish Press

From Out Of The Depths: In Memory Of The Piaseczner Rebbe

The true test of emunah does not come without trials and tribulations, but rather in the most dark and difficult times. And no period of Jewish history was as trying as the years of the Holocaust. Many believing Jews saw the enormous tragedies that had befallen so many Jewish communities, and simply could not see how G-d could hide His face and allow this to happen to His people. And yet, there were illustrious leaders whose faith in G-d never faltered.
The Jewish Press

The Rebbe: A Leader For The World

The Lubavitcher Rebbe officially assumed leadership of the Chabad-Lubavitch movement in the year 5711 (1951), a year after the passing of his father-in-law, the Rebbe Rayatz, known among Chassidim as the Frierdiker (previous) Rebbe. In non-Lubavitch circles, the Rebbe was often referred to as “Peleh Hadorot – The Wonder of...
The Jewish Press

The Beginning Of Wisdom…

I have a friend who gives out business-size cards that she had printed that contain the phrase, “Reisheet chochmah yirat shomayim – the beginning of wisdom is fear of Hashem.”. This sentence is found in Mishlei, the Book of Proverb, written by the brilliant King Solomon. I think...
TheAtlantaVoice

Spiritually Speaking: God’s Word means a change is inevitable

You know, life at times can appear to be just one big roller coaster—a frightening one, at that! It’s full of twists and turns, people and events, ups and downs that would make anyone skeptical at best as to its purpose.  Free will is supposed to have something to do with how we live our […] The post Spiritually Speaking: God’s Word means a change is inevitable appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
The Jewish Press

Unique Sites of Israel: Biblical Beth Hakerem (Kibbutz Ramat Rachel)

Gather the sons of Benjamin from the midst of Jerusalem, and in Tekoa sound the shofar, and over. Beth-hakerem raise a standard, for evil is visible from the north and a great calamity. (Jeremiah 6:1).”. “. Malkijah the son of Rechab, the prince of the district of Beth Hakkerem, repaired the...
The Independent

Thich Nhat Hanh death: Zen Buddhist monk and peace activist dies at 95

Vietnamese Zen Buddhist monk Thich Nhat Hanh has died at the age of 95. The peace activist gained prominence in the 1960s as a major opponent of the Vietnam War and is known as a pioneer of Buddhism in the west.The Plum Village, which is a global community of mindfulness practice centers and monasteries founded by Nhat Hanh in southern France, confirmed the monk’s death on Twitter.“The International Plum Village Community of Engaged Buddhism announces that our beloved teacher Thich Nhat Hanh passed away peacefully at Tu Hieu Temple in Hue, Vietnam, at 00:00hrs on 22nd January 2022, at the...
The Jewish Press

Time For Change

Time is a healer as the adage has it–and it is often a welcome one. Victims of trauma often want to forget and try to “put it behind them” whether consciously or subconsciously. I have often thought that the entire process of shiva and the rest of...
The Jewish Press

Life Chronicles

I am so disgusted right now, I just needed to vent to someone. Only I don’t think anyone else but you would take me seriously. I just returned from a funeral I really didn’t want to go to, were it not for the fact that my husband guilted me into going by saying there probably wouldn’t be more than a handful of people, even on a Sunday mid-morning and it would be a mitzvah. Just to make it clear the niftar was the nastiest, meanest, most miserly man that ever walked the earth. There was never a nice word from him. When my husband or children would say gut Shabbos he never acknowledged it with a smile or a return salutation. At kiddaishim, he would pile his plate full of food and go home with it, never wishing the baalei simcha a mazel tov or thank you for including him in the festivities. The only place you saw him was at funerals, only because he was collecting tzedaka!
The Independent

Germany: 125 queer Catholic Church employees demand respect

More than 120 employees of the Catholic Church in Germany publicly outed themselves as queer on Monday, saying they want to “live openly without fear" in the church and pushing demands for it to allow the blessing of same-sex couples and change its labor rules.A group of 125 people — including priests, religion teachers and administrative employees — identified themselves as backers of the initiative titled “#OutInChurch — For a church without fear.”In a document last March, the Vatican’s orthodoxy office, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, said Catholic clergy cannot bless same-sex unions because God “cannot...
The Jewish Press

Israel and Germany Appeal to UN to Condemn Holocaust Denial

Susanne Wasum-Rainer, the German Ambassador to Israel, and Jeremy Issacharoff, the Israeli Ambassador to Germany, have published a joint appeal against Holocaust denial, Der Tagesspiegel reported Thursday (Appell der israelischen und deutschen Botschafter gegen Holocaustleugnung). in a guest article for the Tagesspiegel and the Israeli daily Maariv, published on the...
