Back in 2020, NLE Choppa gave fans From Dark to Light, an album that NLE Choppa told us last month would be drastically different than his forthcoming project, Me vs. Me. Choppa has been a rising artist who has balanced his career with his personal ambitions to education his generation about a healthier lifestyle that has worked for him. However, he also stated that Me vs. Me will be an album where he returns to dropping more bars about topics that his fans care to hear more about, including the street life.

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO