Fully vaccinated travellers to England and Scotland will no longer have to take a “day two” test if they arrive after 4am on 11 February. The decision, which has been demanded by the travel industry for months, will reduce the cost and complexity of international journeys – and remove some of the obstructions for overseas visitors.Even more significantly, unvaccinated travellers need no longer quarantine on arrival, though they will need to take multiple tests.Most foreign countries continue to impose some restrictions on visitors from the UK.What’s the background?The UK government spent most of 2020 saying that Covid testing for travellers...

TRAVEL ・ 16 HOURS AGO