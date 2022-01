The Buffalo Bills suffered a heartbreaking loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday’s AFC Divisional round, and one key error late in regulation may have done them in. The Bills appeared to have won the game when they took a 36-33 lead with 13 seconds left in regulation. However, they opted to kick deep on the ensuing kickoff instead of a squib kick, which could have potentially taken a few seconds off the clock if the Chiefs were forced into a return. The kickoff went for a touchback, and no time came off the clock as a result.

NFL ・ 15 HOURS AGO