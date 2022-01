The Pokémon Company and TiMi Studio Group ‘s first Pokemon MOBA, Pokemon UNITE, is still proving to be a popular choice for fans of the genre. If you have been wondering which Pokemon you should be adding to your team you will be interested to know that since the last Pokemon UNITE patch Dragonite has proved to be the most popular Pokemon with the pros. In fact, Dragonite is picked by the top Pokemon UNITE players almost every one in every five matches. According to the data, Eldegoss is the second, Lucario is third, and Tsareena is fourth. Pokemon UNITE is free to play and available on both iOS and Android and the Nintendo Switch family of systems now.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO