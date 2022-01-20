Tesla Berlin factory to elect works council on Feb 28

UK councils are investing millions in factory farming through their staff pension funds, new analysis has found, prompting environment and animal rights campaigners to call for more “climate-conscious” financing. An estimated £238m of investments in industrial livestock companies are held by local authorities pension funds, according to an assessment by the campaign groups Feedback and World Animal Protection. Local authorities have previously come under fire for investing billions in fossil fuels through pension funds, and six have already committed to divesting their portfolios. Campaigners argue the “next frontier” of divestment should be in factory farming, pointing to the industry’s carbon...
