In the 1990 horror movie Arachnophobia, Jeff Daniels plays a family physician who ends up taking on an aggressive and dangerous spider species that has invaded a small California town with that character killing a lot of spiders in the process. Now, scientists have named a newly discovered tarantula-killing nematode, or roundworm, after Daniels. According to Science Daily (via Consequence of Sound), the tarantobelus jeffdanielsi was recently discovered by scientists at the University of California, Riverside and, of the more than 25,000 described species of nematodes, is only the second known to specifically infect tarantulas. Adler Dillman, the parasitologist who led the team that discovered the nematode had clear reasoning for why the newly discovered type of nematode was named after Daniels.

WILDLIFE ・ 4 DAYS AGO