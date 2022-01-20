Matt Cardona Would Listen To WWE Offer To Return, Wouldn't Give Up His Podcast

Mustafa Ali wasn't on Smackdown this past week, which prompted Fightful to dig about the wrestler's status. Since then, he's announced he requested his release from WWE. Fightful learned that Mustafa Ali asked for only one show off for paternity leave, even though he hasn't appeared on WWE programming since back in November. We're told that even before that, he wasn't at Survivor Series or the Smackdown prior, which initially just looked like the company was extending his paternity leave. However, there was much more than that, and those that we've spoken to say that he hasn't been back at Smackdown since then. One source even indicated they were surprised that Ali wasn't at the Smackdown show in Chicago in any capacity, which is his home town. Ali has been available for a return since the first week of December.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO