WWE

Matt Cardona Would Listen To WWE Offer To Return, Wouldn't Give Up His Podcast

By Jeremy Lambert
 4 days ago

Matt Cardona has established himself as one of the top stars in wrestling outside of WWE and AEW following his WWE release in April 2020. Cardona is currently active in GCW, IMPACT Wrestling, and NWA, becoming a main event player in each promotion. He is set to take on Joey Janela...

Seth Rollins To Roman Reigns: "Just Like Me And Mox Did In The Shield, The Usos Are Your Pedestal"

Seth Rollins had a heated exchange with Roman Reigns to kick off tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown. One week ahead of their clash at the Royal Rumble, Seth Rollins confronted Roman Reigns, saying that his record-setting title reign is thanks to the Usos. He believes they are responsible for Roman's successes. Jimmy and Jey, in Seth's estimation, are the lynchpins of The Bloodline. He then said that they are his pedestal, the same way he and Mox were in The Shield.
Big E Comments On Which WWE Title He'd Go After Should He Win The Royal Rumble

Big E lost the WWE Championship at WWE Day 1 to Brock Lesnar, who was inserted into the match hours before the event. Looking to earn the title back, Big E will enter the men's Royal Rumble. Should he win, he will have the option to challenge for the WWE Championship held by Lesnar or the WWE Universal Championship held by Roman Reigns.
Vince McMahon Argument With Mustafa Ali May Have Led To Ali's Absence Prior To WWE Release Request

Mustafa Ali wasn't on Smackdown this past week, which prompted Fightful to dig about the wrestler's status. Since then, he's announced he requested his release from WWE. Fightful learned that Mustafa Ali asked for only one show off for paternity leave, even though he hasn't appeared on WWE programming since back in November. We're told that even before that, he wasn't at Survivor Series or the Smackdown prior, which initially just looked like the company was extending his paternity leave. However, there was much more than that, and those that we've spoken to say that he hasn't been back at Smackdown since then. One source even indicated they were surprised that Ali wasn't at the Smackdown show in Chicago in any capacity, which is his home town. Ali has been available for a return since the first week of December.
Details Behind Corey Graves Being Cleared For In-Ring Return

Corey Graves....is cleared. Fightful has learned that longtime color commentator Corey Graves has had a major status shift over the last year. We've spoken to sources in WWE and close to the situation that claim that Graves was actually cleared by WWE doctors at some point in 2021, though the company has not confirmed that to us. Graves briefly won the WWE 24/7 Championship in 2021, despite previously being on a strict internal "no contact" list that the company keeps. We can confirm that he was not on that list any longer. We reached out to both Corey Graves and WWE, who responded but would not confirm or deny.
WWE SmackDown Viewership Rises Following 1/21 Episode

Preliminary viewership for the January 21 episode of WWE SmackDown is in. According to Spoiler TV, WWE SmackDown averaged 2.136 million viewers on January 21. This number is up from last week's episode which drew 2.06 million viewers. The first hour of last night's show drew 2.145 million viewers while the second hour drew 2.127 million viewers.
Cora Jade Reveals Who She'd Challenge If She Won The 2022 WWE Royal Rumble

Cora Jade is hoping to be a surprise entrant in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble. With the annual event just over a week away, spots in the Men's and Women's matches are becoming increasingly more scarce. Speaking with El Brunch de WWE, one of NXT 2.0's brightest young stars, Cora Jade, shared that she would love to be in the Royal Rumble, noting how she is a big fan of the show. Furthermore, though only a few openings in the match remain, she's hopeful one will be for her.
Bryan Danielson Comes Face-To-Face With Jon Moxley On 1/21 AEW Rampage

Bryan Danielson comes face-to-face with Jon Moxley. On the January 21 episode of AEW Rampage, Jon Moxley made his long-awaited return to the ring against Ethan Page. Mox won the match after locking in a bulldog choke and then hit a paradigm shift after the bell for good measure. On his way to the back, Moxley came across an applauding Bryan Danielson who hasn't been seen since his World Title loss to Hangman Page.
Lio Rush Says He Will Be A Free Agent Once His AEW Contract Expires On 2/14

Lio Rush is set to be a free agent again. Lio took to social media to say that his contract with AEW will expire on February 14 and he will once again be a free agent. Lio originally joined AEW at Double or Nothing 2021 as the "Joker" in the Casino Battle Royale. He suffered an injury in the bout and then announced his retirement. He returned to AEW in September, signing with the company on September 29 after appearing on AEW Dynamite as "LBO" Lio.
Erick Redbeard Shares How The Sheep Mask Became Part Of His Wyatt Family Ensemble

According to Erick Redbeard, a series of funny coincidences led to him wearing a sheep mask in WWE. Once a member of WWE's Wyatt Family alongside Bray Wyatt and Luke Harper (Brodie Lee), Redbeard (then Erick Rowan) sported an unforgettable sheep mask. During a recent interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Erick explained how the iconic look came to be.
