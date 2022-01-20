ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

In 2022, Returning Ad Budgets Will Find A Changed Landscape

By Jon Schulz
martechseries.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt may sound paradoxical, but 2021 was a year of growth as well as pullback for advertising. The growth happened as many marketers raced to keep up with accelerating digital behaviors in Connected TV (CTV) and app-based media consumption. The pullback happened because big companies in verticals like automotive, CPG, retail,...

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

AniView Adopts Google’s Multi-Customer Management (MCM) Feature

With improved transparency and authorization levels to allow for better data privacy and security, AniView now leverages Google’s MCM program to empower hundreds of smaller publishers to channel their brand-safe inventory through its marketplace. AniView, a leading provider of holistic, end-to-end Video ad-serving solutions and marketplace for publishers, is...
INTERNET
martechseries.com

Peer39 Launches Show-level Transparency Reporting for CTV, Ushering in New Era of Programmatic CTV Clarity

For the First Time, CTV Buyers Gain Consistent Visibility of Show-Level, Channel, Content, And Delivery Performance. Offering Rounds off a Full Suite of CTV Targeting, Suitability and Transparency Tools Normalizing Activation and Measurement Data Insights for Buyers. Marketing Technology News: Encore® Names Amanda Armstrong SVPof Brand and Community Engagement.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tubi Tv#Social Media Marketing#Big Tech#Connected Tv#Digital Marketing#Ctv#Cpg#Kraken#Marketing Technology News#Martech Interview
martechseries.com

CodeSee Announces $7M in New Funding to Address Rising Demand for Code Visualization and Understanding

Funding Totals $10M With Latest Additions From Investors; CodeSee Empowers Developers and Teams to Improve Understanding of Code. announced it has raised $7 million in additional funding, bringing the company’s raised total to $10 million. The add-on seed funding was led by new investors Wellington Access Ventures, Plexo Capital, and existing investors with participation from angel investors Adam Gross (former CEO of Heroku) and Window Snyder (former Chief Security Officer of Square, Intel and Fastly), among many others. CodeSee will use the funds to build and launch new Maps features to address surging customer demand and expand its enterprise and teams offering.
MARKETS
VentureBeat

4 emerging trends point to changes in the observability landscape in 2022

This article was contributed by Buddy Brewer, group VP and general manager, Partnerships, New Relic. In today’s global marketplace, every organization across all industry sectors face intense pressure to deliver exceptional experiences for customers, employees, and partners alike. It’s not enough to release an outstanding product: companies must deliver consistent innovation as quickly as possible while maintaining reliable services and efficient operations. In the long term, a company’s success depends on its engineers’ ability to plan, build, deploy, and run outstanding software.
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

8th Wall and Ericsson Emodo Announce New Partnership to Enable Web AR Ads That Offer Immediate Engagement and Scale

Partnership connects 8th Wall’s technology and developer ecosystem with Emodo’s advertiser and publisher network to introduce embeddable AR ad units. The leader in web-based augmented reality, 8th Wall, and Ericsson’s mobile advertising solution business, Emodo, today announced an official partnership which establishes an end-to-end web-based augmented reality (WebAR) advertising solution. The partnership aims to unlock the massive opportunity of AR advertising by providing agencies and brands with everything they need to create and distribute branded WebAR campaigns with reach and scale. This includes the introduction of a new embeddable AR ad type which places interactive WebAR content inside ad units directly alongside publisher content, offering a more streamlined and engaging experience for consumers.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Google
martechseries.com

Braze Unveils Results of Second Annual Customer Engagement Review

94% of brands rated their customer engagement practices as excellent or good. Braze (Nasdaq: BRZE), the comprehensive customer engagement platform that powers interactions between consumers and the brands they love, today released its second annual Customer Engagement Review. Combining data from the Braze platform, with the results from a global survey of 1,500+ marketing decision makers across 14 global markets, the report unveils macro trends within customer engagement that emerged in 2021, how customer engagement has evolved over the past year, and opportunities for improvement and growth for 2022.
BUSINESS
Dealerscope

CES 2022 In-Depth: Commercial Electric Vehicles Poised to Change Retail Landscape

From scintillating prototypes to delivery robots to infrastructure plays, CES 2022 showed just how electrification is going to change the retail landscape. Commercial EVs are having a moment, with major automakers and startups hoping businesses will see EVs as a way to reduce fuel and maintenance costs, improve delivery uptime, and solve some supply chain issues by deploying autonomous delivery vehicles. GM subsidiary BrightDrop began the show announcing that Walmart had reserved 5,000 electric vehicles from the company to do last-mile deliveries to homes. Meanwhile, FedEx, which already completed a pilot project using BrightDrop EVs in New York City, will order 2,000 more trucks in the next couple of years and expand EV use into 10 different markets this year. According to the companies, it’s not only about reducing emissions and helping the planet. The EV program in New York City found that the EVs with their unique lower floor designs reduced the physical strain on couriers and increased package deliveries by 15 percent per hour.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
martechseries.com

HitPaw Video Editor: New Features to Increase the Editing Possibility

To meet people’s needs and make people having more fun in video making, HitPaw has proudly announced that HitPaw Video Editor has been updated with amazing features. HitPaw Video Editor puts emphasis on convenience that enables all creators to edit their videos with ease, regardless of their skill level, by providing their easy-to-master tools with a clean UI.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Shoppertainment Pioneer Firework Adds Senior Executives Hailing from Google, Snap, American Express, and Albertsons to Its Leadership Team

Leading livestream ecommerce and shoppable video platform provider, Firework, announced today the addition of four key executives to its growing roster of high-profile personnel. Livestream commerce platform provider Firework announced four new appointments to its executive leadership team – Suzanne Strasser Grant, Steve Stafford, Eva Wang, and Mark Wurtzel. These...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Hashed And Icetea Labs Join Forces Towards A Common Goal In GameFi And Metaverse

Hashed and Icetea Labs, as strategic partners, will co-build a self-sustainable, interoperable, open metaverse and GameFi ecosystem in the long run. Since the latter half of 2021, GameFi and metaverse have driven the crypto market; henceforth, a dozen of crypto games have launched per month and led to a wider selection of games that users can choose from. But as one delves deeper into this space, crypto games are actually facing hardships in implementing a sustainable in-game economy. Simultaneously, even emerging metaverses are extant only on trailers, casting doubt on the wide discrepancy between vision and reality. The market is starting to see faltering games with a short-term focus and an unsustainable in-game economy.
VIDEO GAMES
martechseries.com

Contentful Named a Top 100 Company to Watch for Remote Jobs in 2022

Contentful ranks high among companies hiring remote workers. Contentful, the leading content platform for digital-first business, is proud to announce that it has been named to FlexJobs’ 9th annual list of the Top 100 Companies to Watch for Remote Jobs in 2022. This list is based on an analysis of approximately 57,000 companies and their remote job posting histories in the FlexJobs database between January 1, 2021, and December 31, 2021. Contentful is one of 100 companies that had the highest number of remote job openings throughout 2021. A “remote job” is defined as a professional-level job that allows the worker to work from home either entirely or part of the time.
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

Instapage named as a leader in the G2 Grid® for Landing Page Builders

Based on real experiences from users, Instapage earned top rankings in Personalization and A/B Testing, with Customer Satisfaction and a large Market Presence. Instapage has been identified as one of the best landing page builders of 2022 by G2, the world’s leading business solutions review website, receiving a high Customer Satisfaction score and having a significant Market Presence.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Celonis Accelerates Growth as the Leader in Execution Management with Three of Technology’s Most Dynamic and Innovative Executives

As Process Mining and Execution Management Define the Future of Business, the Market Leader Announces Vaishnavi Sashikanth as Chief Engineering Officer, Chris Donato as President of Global Sales, and Gene Reznik as SVP, Ecosystem & Industries. Celonis, the global leader in execution management and creator of process mining, announced the...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

NICE Actimize Recognized as Category Winner for Communications Monitoring Innovation in the Chartis 2022 RiskTech100 Rankings

NICE Actimize’s SURVEIL-X Communication solution provides comprehensive coverage for all communication modalities, asset classes and languages in a single cloud-ready solution. NICE Actimize, a NICE business, has been recognized by Chartis Research as the category winner for Communications Monitoring in its recently released 2022 RiskTech100® rankings. In addition to...
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

NorthStar.io Enhances Product Offering with Vulnerability Exploit Prediction Engine

NorthStar Navigator’s vulnerability prediction engine provides a definitive yes/no categorical prediction of whether a CVE will eventually be exploited in the wild. NorthStar.io, a leading risk-based vulnerability management solution provider, has today announced the addition of the vulnerability exploit Prediction Engine feature to the existing vulnerability prioritization product suite. With the addition of the Prediction Engine, NorthStar Navigator is first to provide security and IT operations teams a definitive assessment on whether a CVE will eventually be exploited in the wild.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy