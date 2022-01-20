ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

More than 2 dozen drugmakers to make Merck's COVID-19 pill

KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago

GENEVA — (AP) — A U.N.-backed organization announced Thursday that it has signed agreements with more than two dozen generic drug makers to produce versions of Merck's COVID-19 pill to supply 105 developing countries.

The Medicines Patent Pool said the deals would allow drug companies to make both the raw ingredients for molnupiravir and the finished product itself.

Molnupiravir, developed by Merck and Ridgeback Therapeutics, has been reported to cut the hospitalization rate in half among patients with early signs of COVID-19. Britain, the European Union and the U.S. authorized its use in recent months.

“This is a critical step toward ensuring global access to an urgently needed COVID-19 treatment," Charles Gore, executive director of the Medicines Patent Pool, said.

The group said 27 generic drug manufacturers in 11 countries, including Bangladesh, China, Egypt, Vietnam, Kenya and South Africa, would soon start producing Merck's pill.

An antiviral pill that people could take at home to reduce their symptoms and speed recovery could prove groundbreaking, easing the crushing caseload on hospitals and helping to curb outbreaks in poorer countries with weak health care systems.

It would also bolster a two-pronged approach to the pandemic: treatment by way of medication and prevention, primarily through vaccinations.

Merck announced in October that it would allow other pharmaceuticals to make molnupiravir. Neither Merck, Ridgeback Biotherapeutics nor Emory University, which invented the drug, will receive royalties while COVID-19 remains a global health emergency from sales of molnupiravir made by the generic companies.

To date, no coronavirus vaccine manufacturers have agreed to a similar deal.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the coronavirus pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
jack1065.com

UK to begin testing Merck’s COVID-19 pill for hospitalised patients

(Reuters) – Merck & Co’s antiviral pill will be evaluated in a large British trial as a possible treatment for patients hospitalised with COVID-19, amid the worldwide spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. The pill, molnupiravir, has been approved by Britain for use in people with...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Gore
CBS Chicago

Supply Of Pfizer, Merck COVID-19 Antiviral Pills Remains Very Limited In Our Area And Beyond

CHICAGO (CBS) — Antiviral pills that can significantly reduce COVID-19 hospitalizations and even deaths – but the supply of the Pfizer and Merck COVID-19 pills across the country – and here in our area – is still very limited. As CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reported Friday, getting your hands on a prescription is only half the battle. Your doctor can write a prescription, but then you need to find a local pharmacy that has the drugs in stock — and all during a very short period of time after you start experiencing symptoms. “It’s a very narrow window,” said Dr. Michael...
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Merck Group#Covid#Drugmakers#Pharmaceuticals#Ap#The Medicines Patent Pool#Molnupiravir#Ridgeback Therapeutics#The European Union#Ridgeback Biotherapeutics#Emory University
Fox 46 Charlotte

‘Saving 30% of people from dying is huge.’ Merck’s antiviral pill now available to help fight COVID at StarMed location in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Queen City now has a new way to fight COVID-19. StarMed is treating patients with antiviral pills at its Tuckaseegee Road location. StarMed is expecting to prescribe the antiviral pill to 30 to 40 patients a day. The brand they have isn’t as effective against Omicron, but something is […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
wincountry.com

Africa CDC says it plans to talk to Merck about COVID pill

(Reuters) – Africa’s top public health body plans to talk to Merck about obtaining supplies of its Molnupiravir treatment pill for COVID-19, although talks with Pfizer about its Paxlovid medication were more advanced, it said on Thursday. “We don’t have a preference to talk only to Pfizer and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Country
China
Country
Egypt
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
South Africa
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
whtc.com

Merck signs supply deal with UNICEF for 3 million courses of COVID-19 pill

(Reuters) – Merck & Co Inc and partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics said on Tuesday they had signed an agreement with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) to supply up to 3 million courses of their COVID-19 antiviral pill. Merck would supply the pill, molnupiravir, to UNICEF through the first...
INDUSTRY
Motley Fool

How Do Pfizer's and Merck's COVID Pills Work?

Neither of the authorized COVID-19 pills are based on messenger RNA. Merck's COVID-19 pill causes mutations in the coronavirus that prevent it from replicating. Pfizer's COVID-19 pill inhibits a kinase in a way that prevents the coronavirus from replicating. Both Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Merck (NYSE:MRK) have won U.S. approvals for...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Mexico approves emergency use of Pfizer's COVID-19 pills

MEXICO CITY, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Mexican health regulator COFEPRIS said on Friday it had approved U.S. pharmaceutical company Pfizer's (PFE.N) antiviral oral treatment against COVID-19 for emergency use in adults with light or moderate risk of complications. Paxlovid, which combines nirmatrelvir and ritonavir in a tablet, will require a...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Seeking Alpha

Indonesia OKs Merck's COVID-19 pill for emergency use - Reuters

Indonesia has approved Merck's (NYSE:MRK) COVID-19 antiviral pill molnupiravir for emergency use, source Reuters. A batch of 400,000 pills had arrived in Indonesia, health minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said this week. The pill was jointly developed by U.S.-based Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics. Rival Pfizer's COVID-19 antiviral treatment Paxlovid is also...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Map: Covid hospitalizations double in more than a dozen states in two weeks

Welcome to The Data Point, a series from the NBC News Data Graphics team that explains a slice of the latest news through charts and visuals. Covid-19 hospitalizations have doubled in 15 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., over the past two weeks, contributing to a new national record for pandemic hospitalizations.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
81K+
Followers
89K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy