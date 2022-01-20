Never ask an Elk, “You wanna go bud?” You will lose.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If we had to come up with one mantra that sums up our 2022 skin goals, it’s glow big or stay home. We’re more than ready to get our glow on and achieve a healthy, dewy complexion this year. To find the product that’ll help us get there, we turned to trusty TikTok. Per usual, the app pulled through and introduced us to our latest and greatest skincare obsession: the Versed Doctor’s Visit Instant Resurfacing Mask. There are plenty of videos...

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO