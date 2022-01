>Airline Executives Ask Feds To Keep 5G Away From Airports. (Undated) -- CEOs from the largest airline and shipping carriers in the U.S. are asking for a block on 5G networks within two miles of airports. In a letter obtained by Reuters, representatives for ten carriers asked the Biden administration to delay the rollout near airports where FAA restrictions go into effect once the technology goes live. The concern is that 5G signals will interfere with flight technology, including radar on planes. Executives wrote in the letter that the nation's commerce will ''grind to a halt." United Airlines said Monday that a 5G rollout near airports would be a "devastating" impact on aviation.

POLITICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO