Knoxville Bowling and Wrestling At Events Tonight

The Knoxville Wrestling Squad split its two matches at the Colfax-Mingo Triangular on Thursday. The Panthers drubbed the host Tiger-Hawks 60-18, but dropped a 42-33 decision to Iowa Valley. Four Panthers went 2/2 on the night including Dane Gullion, Marco Alejo, Triston Sinnard and Luke Spaur, who is now #10 ranked in the latest Iowa Wrestle class 2A 138 pound poll. The Panthers head to the I-35 Invitational on Saturday. The Knoxville bowlers lost to Clarke on Thursday at Statesmen Lanes in Oskaloosa. The girls fell 2459-2030. The 2,030 pins was the best score of the season. The Panthers were led by Lilliana Mejia with a high series of 319 and a high game of 163. The boys also lost to the Indians 2722-2369. The Panthers were led by Robert Sloan shooting a high game of 204 and a high series of 402. Knoxville is back at it today at Gilbert.

KNOXVILLE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO