ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Knoxville Bowling and Wrestling At Events Tonight

By Derek Cardwell
kniakrls.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is a busy evening of sports at Knoxville as the Panther Bowling and Wrestling Squads will be in action. The bowlers will...

www.kniakrls.com

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Auburn basketball holds off Kentucky; media eyes No. 1 ranking

Early on, it was fair to ask whether No. 2 Auburn was fully ready for its close up with No. 12 Kentucky, as the Wildcats quickly ran out to a double-digit lead. But the Tigers, buoyed by adjustments, a raucous home crowd and some untimely Kentucky injuries, picked up strength as the game went on, showing their mettle in an 80-71 victory.
KENTUCKY STATE
ABC4

John Stockton’s basketball season tickets suspended at Gonzaga

(ABC4) – Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington has suspended the legendary basketball player and Utah Jazz Hall of Famer’s basketball season tickets as a result of his failure to abide by the school’s mask mandate. According to an interview with the Spokesman-Review, Stockton says that the issue boiled down to his stature as a public […]
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiger#Combat#Knoxville Bowling#Panthers#The Tiger Hawks
kniakrls.com

Twin Cedars Sweeps Orient-Macksburg On Cancer Awareness Night

The Twin Cedars Basketball Squads played their Cancer Awareness Game last night and got two wins over Orient-Macksburg. The girls drubbed the Bulldogs 56-19 and the boys got a 51-40 victory. The girls raced out to a 32-6 lead at the halftime break and put it on cruise control from there. Brooke Roby led the Sabers with 23 points and six rebounds with Cheyanne Bruns scoring 14 points and Jetta Sterner gobbling up 11 rebounds. The boys were led by Devin Arkema with 26 points and Kail Arkema scoring 11. The Saber boys begin Bluegrass Conference Tournament play tonight with an opening round game hosting arch rival Melcher-Dallas.
BASKETBALL
kniakrls.com

PCM Wrestling Finishes Sixth in Heart of Iowa Tournament

PCM’s wrestling squad finished the Heart of Iowa Conference Tournament at Nevada sixth out of eight teams Friday night. The Mustangs finished with 87 total team points, placing ahead of seventh-place Nevada and eighth-place Saydel. PCM had two top-three finishers in their respective weight classes. Remington Fry at 120 lbs placed second behind Clayton Meyers of Saydel. The lone Mustang that won their weight class was Donovan Nickelson at 195 lbs, beating Wyatt Weuve of West Marshall.
WWE
kniakrls.com

Knoxville Girls Transition Game Fuels Victory, Boys Dominated On The Boards Against Davis County

The Knoxville Basketball Squads came away with a split in Bloomfield on Friday night as the girls took a hard-fought victory over Davis County 59-51 and the boys fell 76-53. The girls were able to establish tempo early on and held a 3-8 point lead for most of the way. The key for the Panthers was grabbing 49 rebounds, many of which were on put backs and getting out in transition. Coach Matt Ritchhart told KNIA/KRLS Sports, they practice the transition game a lot and it was good to see that pay off.
KNOXVILLE, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Weirton Daily Times

Weir bowling team successful at OVAC event

The OVAC bowling championships were held Saturday at Pike Street Lanes in Parkersburg and the Weir High boys team won the Class 4A/5A OVAC championship with a total score of 3556. The Red Riders girls team placed fifth. Weir also had the individual champions in both the boys and girls events, as boys captain senior Evan Baldauf won the boys title with a 716 series, and girls captain junior Savannah Moore took the top spot with a 543 series.
PARKERSBURG, WV
kniakrls.com

Eagles, Warriors Split to Open 2nd Round of Conference

The second half of the conference season started on Eagle Lane for Pella Christian and Norwalk, as it was the Warrior girls running on the Eagles 59-29 and the #6 in 2A P.C. boys toppling Norwalk 54-41, as heard live on 92.1 KRLS Friday. A sluggish 1st quarter in the...
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Knoxville Wrestlers Split At Triangular, Bowlers Fall To Clarke

The Knoxville Wrestling Squad split its two matches at the Colfax-Mingo Triangular on Thursday. The Panthers drubbed the host Tiger-Hawks 60-18, but dropped a 42-33 decision to Iowa Valley. Four Panthers went 2/2 on the night including Dane Gullion, Marco Alejo, Triston Sinnard and Luke Spaur, who is now #10 ranked in the latest Iowa Wrestle class 2A 138 pound poll. The Panthers head to the I-35 Invitational on Saturday. The Knoxville bowlers lost to Clarke on Thursday at Statesmen Lanes in Oskaloosa. The girls fell 2459-2030. The 2,030 pins was the best score of the season. The Panthers were led by Lilliana Mejia with a high series of 319 and a high game of 163. The boys also lost to the Indians 2722-2369. The Panthers were led by Robert Sloan shooting a high game of 204 and a high series of 402. Knoxville is back at it today at Gilbert.
KNOXVILLE, IA
drgnews.com

Governor Girls Win Home Wrestling Event

PIERRE – Pierre Governor Girls Wrestling continued its perfect 2021-22 record in tournaments Saturday, winning their own invitational at the Riggs High Gym. The Governors had 148 points, finishing 28 points ahead of Spearfish. Gianna Stangeland won for Pierre at 132 pounds, with Abbigail Lewis winning at 142, Emalee...
PIERRE, SD
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Saturday’s Michigan News

If Jim Harbaugh leaves Michigan for the National Football League, an NFL head coach could be the one to replace him in Ann Arbor. Harbaugh has been linked to multiple NFL jobs this offseason. The Las Vegas Raiders and the Chicago Bears could be interested in the Michigan coach. While...
NFL
kniakrls.com

Melcher-Dallas Girls Win Again, Boys Continue To Struggle

The Melcher-Dallas Girls Basketball Squad now has won five games in a row while the boys continue to struggle. The girls pounded Moravia 46-25 while the boys fell 67-18. Kasyn Reed scored a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds to the Saints. Addison Wadle continued her stellar play scoring 14 points and Kamryn Hendrickson was outstanding on the board collecting 12. The boys will come back and travel to arch-rival Twin Cedars tonight to open Bluegrass Conference Tournament play.
MELCHER-DALLAS, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella Wrestlers Fall at DCG

The Pella wrestling team faced one of the top three teams in the Little Hawkeye Conference in a dual for the third straight Thursday, and the result was similar to the others, as the Dutch fell to Dallas Center-Grimes 54-19. The Dutch earned victories at 120 with Damion Clark (8-2...
PELLA, IA
utrockets.com

Rockets Win Eight Events in Dual-Meet Loss at Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio – The Toledo swimming and diving team won eight events in a dual-meet against rival Bowling Green Saturday afternoon, but came up short by a 172-128 margin. Juniors Jovana Duric and Kennedy Lovell and sophomore Sydney Conrad won two events each. "I am proud of the...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
kniakrls.com

SE Warren/Melcher-Dallas Wrestlers 0-3 At Quad

The Southeast Warren Melcher-Dallas Wrestlers went 0-3 against some of the best from the West Central Conference on Thursday. The Warhawks lost to Van Meter 33-30 Panorama 51-24 and I-35 78-6. Melcher-Dallas athletes had differing success on the mat. 113 pound wrestler Kael Ciakowski went 1-2, Anthony Schneider was 2-1 at 145 pounds, and Cole Metz wrestling at 160 pounds went 1-2. All three tell KNIA Sports they have had their ups and down this season but look forward to what the rest of the season could bring.
MELCHER-DALLAS, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy