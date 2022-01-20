This season's sprint races now in doubt over money dispute?

Martin Brundle fears that race director Michael Masi could be made a “sacrificial lamb” for his role in the controversial conclusion to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.Masi’s decision to let cars between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton unlap themselves, teeing up a final-lap duel between the title rivals, has been heavily criticised.The FIA are investigating the events that allowed Verstappen to snatch his first Formula 1 world title in Abu Dhabi.Mercedes were left furious by Masi’s late-race ruling, believing it went against precedent and was unfair on Hamilton, who had seemed poised to secure a record-setting eighth Drivers’ Championship.Former F1...
Comments / 0