This season's sprint races now in doubt over money dispute?

By ReallyOldRacer said on January 20, 2022 at 17:26
f1-fansite.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJan.20 - Formula 1's sprint race plans for 2022 remain up in the air - because of a dispute about money. The sport's administration was happy with the three-race trial of the new sprint qualifying format in 2021,...

www.f1-fansite.com

The Independent

Mercedes celebrate Lewis Hamilton anniversary as speculation over F1 future continues

Mercedes have celebrated the anniversary of Lewis Hamilton’s joining of the team as speculation continues over the British driver’s Formula 1 future.It is now nine years since Hamilton swapped McLaren for the German-based team, a period that has seen the 37-year-old win six world titles to draw level with Michael Schumacher as the most successful driver in F1 history.Hamilton is now said to be mulling over whether to remain on the grid in 2022 after being left disappointed by a controversial end to the 2021 season that saw Max Verstappen snatch Drivers’ Championship victory at the last in Abu Dhabi.While...
The Independent

When does 2022 F1 season start and what are the new rule changes?

The Formula 1 season may have only ended last month but fans are already clamouring for more action after the dramatic end which saw Max Verstappen take the crown.Lewis Hamilton headed into the final race on the same points as Verstappen and so the title was going to be handed to whoever finished higher. British driver Hamilton looked certain to take a record eighth world championship as he led the majority of the race in Abu Dhabi. However, a safety car was sent out after Nicholas Latifi crashed with less then 10 laps to go. Verstappen pitted with Hamilton...
The Independent

Max Verstappen mocks Toto Wolff with Michael Masi joke

Max Verstappen poked fun at the controversial end to the 2021 Formula 1 season with a joke at the expense of Mercedes boss Toto Wolff.Verstappen beat Lewis Hamilton at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to secure his maiden world title, afforded the opportunity by the intervention of race director Michael Masi.Masi seemingly went against precedent to allow cars to unlap themselves and clear the way for the Dutchman’s final lap pass of Hamilton in the Mercedes, despite the protests of Wolff on race radio.With the 2022 F1 season due to begin in March, Verstappen has been tuning up in...
The Independent

Michael Masi could be F1’s ‘sacrificial lamb’, Martin Brundle predicts

Martin Brundle fears that race director Michael Masi could be made a “sacrificial lamb” for his role in the controversial conclusion to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.Masi’s decision to let cars between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton unlap themselves, teeing up a final-lap duel between the title rivals, has been heavily criticised.The FIA are investigating the events that allowed Verstappen to snatch his first Formula 1 world title in Abu Dhabi.Mercedes were left furious by Masi’s late-race ruling, believing it went against precedent and was unfair on Hamilton, who had seemed poised to secure a record-setting eighth Drivers’ Championship.Former F1...
The Independent

Max Verstappen aims shot at ‘lucky’ Lewis Hamilton over seven F1 world titles

Max Verstappen has suggested that he will need “a bit of luck” and a “dominant team” if he is to replicate the long-term success of rival Lewis Hamilton.Verstappen beat Hamilton in a dramatic season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in December to secure his first world title, denying the Mercedes driver a record-setting eighth Drivers’ Championship.A thrilling world title race was decided under controversial circumstances, with Hamilton reportedly undecided about whether to return to the Formula 1 grid for the 2022 season as he awaits the results of an FIA investigation into events in the United Arab Emirates.The 37-year-old is...
