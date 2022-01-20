This season's sprint races now in doubt over money dispute?

The Formula 1 season may have only ended last month but fans are already clamouring for more action after the dramatic end which saw Max Verstappen take the crown.Lewis Hamilton headed into the final race on the same points as Verstappen and so the title was going to be handed to whoever finished higher. British driver Hamilton looked certain to take a record eighth world championship as he led the majority of the race in Abu Dhabi. However, a safety car was sent out after Nicholas Latifi crashed with less then 10 laps to go. Verstappen pitted with Hamilton...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 6 HOURS AGO