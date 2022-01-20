ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

USD/JPY flat-lined below mid-114.00s, traders eye US data for some impetus

By Haresh Menghani
FXStreet.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUSD/JPY attracted dip-buying near 114.00 on Thursday, though lacked bullish conviction. Stability in the equity markets undermine the safe-haven JPY and extended some support. Elevated US bond yields revived the USD demand and also acted as a tailwind for the pair. The USD/JPY pair had good two-way price moves...

www.fxstreet.com

FXStreet.com

First Mover Asia: Bitcoin, Ether regain ground Sunday after early weekend battering

But investors are still unclear whether crypto will continue to follow trends in equity markets or is an uncorrelated asset. Market moves: Bitcoin was trading at over $36,000 on Sunday after continuing its recent decline earlier in the weekend. Technician's take: BTC is stabilizing on intraday charts, although $30,000 is...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY trims a part of intraday gains, up little around 113.75-80 region

The risk-on impulse undermined the safe-haven JPY and assisted USD/JPY to regain traction. Rebounding US bond yields revived the USD demand and remained supportive of the uptick. Escalating geopolitical tensions held back bulls from placing aggressive bets and capped gains. The USD/JPY pair maintained its bid tone heading into the...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD extends the range bound theme in the low-1.1300s

EUR/USD fails to advance further north of 1.1350 on Monday. Germany Flash Manufacturing PMI surprises to the upside in January. Advanced January PMIs also due across the pond later in the NA session. EUR/USD trades on the defensive and leaves behind Friday’s decent gains on the back of the renewed...
WORLD
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD rebound eyes $1,856, Fed– Confluence Detector

Gold reverses Thursday’s pullback from yearly resistance line. Bulls cheer firmer stock futures but yields test further upside ahead of the key FOMC. Russia-Ukraine tussles, Omicron headlines add to the risk catalysts, US Q4 Advances GDP, PCE Inflation eyed as well. Gold (XAU/USD) begins Fed week on a firmer...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Asian Stock Market: China fails to impress bulls amid Fed concerns

Asian equities drift lower even as PBOC announced another rate cut. Firmer yields, upbeat US stock futures trouble investors amid softer start to the key week. Fears of Russian invasion of Ukraine, wider quasi emergency in Japan also weigh on the sentiment. Asian equities fail to justify China’s aggressive easing...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Inflation surge could push the Fed into more than four rate hikes this year

Cracks are beginning to appear in some risk assets on concerns around Fed tightening. The S&P500 has corrected 7.7% and Nasdaq has dropped 12% YTD. Tech-heavy Nasdaq had benefitted from low US yields. They are now coming under pressure with US yields inching higher. Stocks that had benefitted from the 'Stay at Home' theme are also now coming under pressure. On Friday the global risk sentiment had been marred by US-Russia geopolitical tensions around Ukraine. Despite a drop in US yields, equities still underperformed with S&P500 losing another 1.9%. From a high of 1.90% seen on 19th Jan, the US 10y yield dropped to a low of 1.73% on Friday. It has recovered today in the Asia session to 1.77%. Brent too which had dropped on higher than expected build-up in US inventories has recovered to get back to the highest level in 7 years at USD 88.5 per barrel. Gold continues to hold up amid a cautious risk tone. Bitcoin has dropped another 10% over the weekend to USD 35500. The focus this week will be on the Fed policy due late Wednesday evening. A section of the market is also expecting a 50bps rate hike by the Fed in March. We however believe the market is pricing at an extremely steep pace of hikes. By mere hawkish communication, the Fed has succeeded in bringing the long-term inflation expectations from 2.30% to 2.07%. The risk, therefore, is Fed may jeopardize recovery if inflation expectations drop further.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Forex technical analysis and forecast: Majors, equities and commodities

After completing the ascending impulse at 1.1359, EURUSD is correcting towards 1.1330, thus forming a new consolidation range between these two levels. If later the market breaks the range to the upside, the price may form one more ascending structure towards 1.1400 or even reach the target at 1.1427; if to the downside – continue the correction down to 1.1300.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD jumps to near two-week high, around 1.2625 amid broad-based USD strength

USD/CAD gained strong positive traction for the second successive day on Monday. Fed rate hike bets, the prevalent risk-off mood boosted the safe-haven greenback. An intraday pullback in oil prices undermined the loonie and remained supportive. The USD/CAD pair built on its intraday ascent and climbed to a nearly two-week...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

NZD/USD falls below 0.6700 mark for the first time since November 2020

A combination of negative factors dragged NZD/USD to an over one-year low on Monday. Hawkish Fed expectations provided a strong boost to the greenback and exerted pressure. The risk-off mood further contributed to driving flows away from the perceived riskier kiwi. The NZD/USD pair edged lower through the early North...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: 1.1300 support under pressure amid risk aversion

EUR/USD has extended its slide to 1.1300 support on Monday. Dollar capitalizes on safe-haven flows at the start of the week. Germany's Bundesbank expects German economy to contract in Q4. EUR/USD has failed to shake off the bearish pressure on Monday and dropped to its lowest level in two weeks...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

US Dollar Index may be in demand

EUR/USD is starting the final week of January with a decline towards 1.1320. The American currency is in demand due to investors’ interest in “safe haven” assets: the external background is looking rather pessimistic. This week, market players will focus their attention on the US Fed session....
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Weekly technical and trading outlook – GBP/USD

Last Update At 24 Jan 2022 00:07GMT. Consolidation b4 one more fall. 1.3649 - Last Wed's high. 1.3624 - 38.2% r of 1.3749-1.3546. 1.3602 - Last Fri's high (AUS). GBP/USD - 1.3553. Cable traded below previous week's 2-mth 1.3749 top n met renewed selling at 1.3689 (Mon), price tumbled to 1.3573 Tue n staged a short-covering rebound to 1.3661 (Thur) but later weakened to 1.3546 in NY Fri.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD now under 0.7100 as broader risk asset sell-off deepens

AUD/USD continued to decline in recent trade in tandem with the broader risk asset sell-off and is now under 0.7100. The pair broke below a key level of long-term support earlier in the session, exacerbating the selling pressure. Since breaking below a key level of long-term uptrend support (in the...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Inflation to drive up stock market indices – Natixis

Inflation will actually be high in the United States and the eurozone, probably until the summer of 2022, but this is not necessarily negative for equities, on the contrary. Economists at Natixis believe that in the current configuration, inflation will drive share prices up and not down. “If nominal wages...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

WTI dips back to mid-$83.00s as oil weighed by wider risk asset downturn

WTI has fallen back into the mid-$83.00s from earlier highs around $86.00. Oil prices have been selling off recently as the US dollar picks up and other risk assets decline. Crude oil prices fell sharply on Monday in tandem with a broad risk asset pullback that has also seen US (and European) equities, risk-sensitive currencies and cryptocurrency markets move sharply lower. Front-month WTI futures currently trade in the mid-$83.00s per barrel, down about $1.50 on the day, having been as high as $86.00 earlier in the session. Support in the $83.00 area is for now holding up, but a break below here could open the door to a drop back towards $80.00 per barrel.
TRAFFIC

