USD/JPY flat-lined below mid-114.00s, traders eye US data for some impetus

Cracks are beginning to appear in some risk assets on concerns around Fed tightening. The S&P500 has corrected 7.7% and Nasdaq has dropped 12% YTD. Tech-heavy Nasdaq had benefitted from low US yields. They are now coming under pressure with US yields inching higher. Stocks that had benefitted from the 'Stay at Home' theme are also now coming under pressure. On Friday the global risk sentiment had been marred by US-Russia geopolitical tensions around Ukraine. Despite a drop in US yields, equities still underperformed with S&P500 losing another 1.9%. From a high of 1.90% seen on 19th Jan, the US 10y yield dropped to a low of 1.73% on Friday. It has recovered today in the Asia session to 1.77%. Brent too which had dropped on higher than expected build-up in US inventories has recovered to get back to the highest level in 7 years at USD 88.5 per barrel. Gold continues to hold up amid a cautious risk tone. Bitcoin has dropped another 10% over the weekend to USD 35500. The focus this week will be on the Fed policy due late Wednesday evening. A section of the market is also expecting a 50bps rate hike by the Fed in March. We however believe the market is pricing at an extremely steep pace of hikes. By mere hawkish communication, the Fed has succeeded in bringing the long-term inflation expectations from 2.30% to 2.07%. The risk, therefore, is Fed may jeopardize recovery if inflation expectations drop further.

BUSINESS ・ 13 HOURS AGO