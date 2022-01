Fortnite Quadcrashers have made a return to the island for Chapter 3, having been gathering dust in the vault for a while since they were last seen racing about. These off-road vehicles are fast and can easily travel up steep slopes, making them one of the easiest ways to reach a distant destination quickly, and their involvement in one of the Fortnite quests means they're in demand more now than ever. You can even use them to perform stunts in Fortnite by launching off ramps and performing moves in the air, though this is purely cosmetic and doesn't earn you any additional XP. If you want to start boosting around at high speed, then these are all of the Fortnite Quadcrashers locations you need.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO