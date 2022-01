Dave, Doja Cat, Ed Sheeran, Holly Humberstone, Liam Gallagher and Little Simz are among the first wave of performers revealed for this year’s Brit awards, one of Britain’s biggest music events. The awards, which are scheduled to take place live at London’s O2 Arena on Feb. 8, will be broadcast on ITV and ITV Hub, and streamed for non-U.K. viewers via the Brits’ YouTube channel. Despite a dip in numbers and the U.K. government’s decision to ease restrictions, the country continues to register more than 100,000 new COVID-19 cases and upward of 330 deaths daily as omicron spreads. To ensure...

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO