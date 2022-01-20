ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An Alaska doctor was sentenced to nearly 3 years of prison for illegally prescribing opioids that caused the overdose deaths of five people

By Aya Elamroussi, Michelle Watson, CNN
 4 days ago

An Alaska doctor was sentenced to nearly three years in prison after five of his patients overdosed and died from opioids he illegally prescribed them, authorities said. David Chisholm, 64, pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful dispensing and distribution of a controlled substance, court documents state. Chisholm illegally...

The Associated Press

Soldiers say military junta now controls Burkina Faso

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — More than a dozen mutinous soldiers declared Monday on state television that a military junta had seized control of Burkina Faso after the democratically elected president was detained following a day of gunbattles in the capital. Capt. Sidsore Kaber Ouedraogo said that the Patriotic...
The Hill

Virginia school boards sue to block Youngkin order making masks optional

Seven Virginia school boards are suing state Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) in an effort to block his executive order that makes mask-wearing optional in the classroom. The plaintiffs, led by Fairfax County Public Schools, are requesting an immediate injunction of Youngkin’s executive order, which gives Virginia parents the authority to choose whether their children should wear a face covering in classrooms.
